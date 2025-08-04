  • home icon
  MLB Controversies of the Week: Bryce Harper's explosive blowup with baseball commissioner, Emmanuel Clase placed on leave in gambling probe and more

MLB Controversies of the Week: Bryce Harper’s explosive blowup with baseball commissioner, Emmanuel Clase placed on leave in gambling probe and more

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 04, 2025 14:10 GMT
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
MLB Controversies of the Week: Bryce Harper's explosive blowup with baseball commissioner - Source: Imagn

MLB fans were buzzing with excitement as teams moved several important pieces ahead of Thursday's trade deadline with a few big names switching franchises.

However, despite the buzz around the trade deadline, several controversies grabbed headlines this past week, with Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper's unfiltered comment being the highlight.

We have covered the major controversial news from major league over the last seven days.

List of top MLB controversies of the Week

#. Bryce Harper's explosive altercation with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

On Monday, ESPN reported that Bryce Harper had an outburst at MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred during a question-and-answer meeting between the commissioner and Phillies and Boston Red Sox players in Philadelphia.

Harper reportedly told Manfred to "get the f--- out" if he wanted to discuss a potential salary cap. Harper's teammate diffused the situation, and the two-time NL MVP shook hands with the commissioner before he left.

"It was pretty intense, definitely passionate," Castellanos told ESPN. "Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised."
However, Harper didn't answer phone calls from Manfred the next day and refused to comment on the reported altercation. While their intense confrontation made headlines throughout the week, Manfred downplayed the reports on Saturday.

"I think more has been made out of this than needs to be made out of it," Manfred said. "Bryce expressed his views. At the end of the meeting, we shook hands and went our separate ways. Not all that significant. It was an individual picking a particular way to express himself, and I don't think you need to make more out of it than that."
Cleveland Guardians clear Emmanuel Clase's locker after gambling investigation

The Cleveland Guardians were hit after MLB opened an investigation against starting pitcher Luis Ortiz at the start of July. However, things got worse for the Guardians on Monday after MLB started investigating closer Emmanuel Clase over a violation of the league's gambling policy.

Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave on Monday, like Ortiz. After the trade deadline, the Guardians cleared out the locker rooms of both pitchers on Friday, per Zack Meisel of The Athletic.If the Guardians pitchers are found guilty in the investigation, they can end up with lifetime bans.

Sportscaster dismisses political narrative around Blue Jays fans

Over the last few months, political tensions have escalated between the United States and Canada. With tension rising across the border, rumors started of MLB's Canadian representative, the Toronto Blue Jays fans' reluctance to travel to the States for their road games.

But the narrative was shot down by sportscaster Greg Brady ahead of the Blue Jays' road series against the Baltimore Orioles. In his post on X, Brady highlighted Blue Jays fans' attendance during the series against the Detroit Tigers at Comercia Park.

"A lot of Blue Jays fans crossed the border and went across into Michigan and watched the game, and they should," Brady said on X on Sunday. "There's an interconnectedness between the Jays and Tigers.

The Blue Jays fans continue to fill ballparks in numbers with their team leading the American League East.

