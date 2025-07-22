  • home icon
MLB Controversies of the Week: League investigating Braves' Eddie Perez, ex-pitcher Dan Serafini behind bars after father-in-law's murder, and more

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Jul 22, 2025 15:06 GMT
Braves coach Eddie Perez and ex-pro Dan Serafini were both involved in MLB controversies this week (Getty)

Just a week removed from the MLB's Midsummer Classic and a few days after the second half of the season began, several controversial issues have made their way to the baseball sphere. One big incident happened in the Yankees' 12-9 win over the Braves on Saturday — as assistant coach Eddie Perez allegedly gestured an undesirable act towards star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

On more grim news, ex-MLB and NPB pitcher Dan Serafini has been found guilty of murder after a 2021 shooting incident involving his father-in-law. Other notable incidents of the past week include Ketel Marte's placement on the restricted list after home burglary, Dee Strange-Gordon's accusation of the 2015 batting crown race, and Luis Ortiz's investigation regarding gambling.

Braves coach Eddie Perez investigated for in-game incident against Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The second half of the 2025 MLB season is off to a spicy start as Braves assistant coach Eddie Perez is currently being investigated by the league for an in-game altercation with New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. during Saturday's game.

Chisholm appeared to have stolen signs during the sixth inning of the match, leading to the Braves coach to take exception and gesture something that pointed towards Chisholm's head.

In an interview with MLB.com, Perez reiterated that the gesture directed at Chisholm bore no ill feelings. Nevertheless, the league still decided to look into the incident.

Dan Serafini behind bars after father-in-law’s murder

After four long years, ex-hurler Dan Serafini has been found guilty of first-degree murder for an incident back in June 2021 that killed his father-in-law and left his mother-in-law wounded. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18.

Serafini made his major league debut for the Twins in 1996 and lasted in the league until 2003. Ahead of the 2004 season, he made his way to NPB as a part of the Chiba Lotte Marines. He spent four seasons in Japan before a sparing stint with the Rockies in 2007.

Ketel Marte placed on restricted list after home theft

D'backs star Ketel Marte has been placed on the restriced list last Friday after his Arizona home was burglarized during the MLB's All-Star week festivities in Atlanta. It was revealed that Marte, along with his family, all traveled to Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic — leaving their home in Arizona vacated. Marte is scheduled to return to the team's lineup on Tuesday against the Padres.

Dee Strange-Gordon drops bombshell about 2015 batting title race

On the most recent episode of the Raw Room podcast, former Marlins star Dee Strange-Gordon claimed that he was asked to bow out of the 2015 batting title race against then-rising superstar Bryce Harper who was on his way to win the Triple Crown.

Gordon then challenged the fact that he was suspended by MLB for PED usage despite his small and lanky frame, during the following season after he won the batting crown.

MLB extends Luis Ortiz's leave amid gambling probe

Luis Ortiz's leave has been extended until August 31 as announced by MLB on Friday. It can be recalled that on July 3, Ortiz was placed on paid leave amid alerts of unusual betting activity whenever the hurler takes the mound. The extension was made as investigations are still ongoing regarding the alleged fraudulent activities of the pitcher.

