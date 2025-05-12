MLB Controversies of the Week: Rafael Devers sends blunt message to Red Sox, Astros star gets death threats targeting his children & more

The MLB world had a lot on its plate the past week, from controversies to hot takes, player struggles and not-so-pleasant flashbacks. While it’s natural to have action-packed days, some player incidents created a social media firestorm.

The latest on the list is Boston Red Sox’s designated hitter Rafael Devers, who shocked the MLB world with his blunt take on position change. Meanwhile, Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his family were threatened by fans after the team’s poor outing vs. the Cincinnati Reds.

Other incidents involved Fernando Tatis Jr. and general manager Mike Shildt’s ejection and Aaron Judge dropping the flyball in the game against the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at some of the past week’s flashpoints:

Rafael Devers' refusal to play first base creates high tension in MLB clubhouse

Rafael Devers [Source: Imagn]

Red Sox’s DH Rafael Devers comments on switching to first base created viral controversy, with many MLB pundits split. The tense situation started brewing in February when Devers was asked to put away his glove from third base to designated hitter.

Despite his reluctance, the position switch transition went on smoothly until first baseman Triston Casas got sidelined with injury, likely for the rest of the 2025 season. The team’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, talked about switching to first base, which upset Rafael Devers.

The DH took a blunt step in front of a press conference, saying that the team should look for a first baseman in the market rather than asking him to again switch positions. He said that he has no intention of making another switch anytime soon.

“I don’t think for me personally it’s the best decision after they asked me to play a different position and I only have two months of playing this position. To all of a sudden have me try to play another position … from my end, it doesn’t seem like a good decision,” Rafael Devers said.

Following the messy situation, the Red Sox front office flew to Kansas City to have a one-on-one conversation with Devers. Breslow noted it as a productive talk with highlights on teamwork.

Lance McCullers Jr.’s family receives death threats from fans

Lance McCullers Jr. [Source: Imagn]

MLB fans are quite passionate and supportive of their favorite team and players. However, for Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., things took a dark turn when fans threatened his family after the 13-9 loss to the Reds.

McCullers spoke to the media about the incident, noting that it’s not right to threaten “to find my kids and murder them”. Manager Joe Espada, in the post-game conference, reiterated the same feelings, saying how such behaviors are unacceptable.

“I think bringing kids into the equation, threatening to find them or next time they see us in public, they’re going to stab my kids to death, it’s tough to hear as a dad,” Lance McCullers Jr. said.

As per reports, the team immediately took action by reporting it to the police and Major League Baseball. McCullers added that the 2017 Astros sign-stealing incident has provoked threats over the years.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and GM Mike Shildt’s ejection

Fernando Tatis Jr. [Source: Imagn]

Padres’ shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.’s first career ejection came as a dramatic boost to the MLB team as they rallied to a 4-3 win vs. the New York Yankees. The incident was caused due to an argument with umpire Adrian Johnson over strike calls in the 8th inning.

GM Mike Shildt’s reaction to Tatis’ ejection caught MLB fans' attention as he tossed his glasses in the air and argued with the umpire. Both were ejected from the game, but their actions motivated the team to win.

Tatis said that although he forgot what he said to the umpire, he was grateful to have hyped up his team. He also expressed how much he appreciated Shildt’s actions to protect him.

Aaron Judge’s error vs. Padres brings back unwanted World Series memories

Aaron Judge [Source: Imagn]

While the World Series Game 5 error by captain Aaron Judge might not be forgotten any time soon, his actions against the Padres freshened it again. Just like in the fifth inning in Game 5 vs. the LA Dodgers, Judge dropped a flyball in the 5th inning of the Padres game.

Fans rallied on social media on how it created a sense of deja vu of the MLB World Series. It’s a nightmare Yankees fans are trying to forget and not revisit, but his mistake made fans question if it could be the same in October games once again.

