MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best offers, starting pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 10 2023

The weekends can often prove to be challenging for your MLB DFS picks. Especially since there's an action-packed 15-game MLB slate on Saturday, June 10.

DFS allows fans some thrilling entertainment that can also be used to make a quick buck by application of sports knowledge. However, it's also important to place your bets responsibly.

Here, we help you decide on the best fantasy picks for starting pitchers later today.

MLB DFS best pitching picks for Saturday, June 10

#1. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara hasn't had the best start to the 2023 MLB season. Nonetheless, the Miami Marlins pitcher has racked up 67 strikeouts and 25 walks in 76.1 innings pitched at a 5.07 ERA.

In his last outing, Alcantara recorded seven strikeouts against the Oakland Athletics. Given his current form, Alcantara could get you some big points when he throws against the Chicago White Sox later on Saturday.

#2. Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan is enjoying a fabulous 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Twins. The 27-year-old has already recorded an impressive 80 strikeouts and 14 walks in 71.2 innings pitched at a 2.76 ERA.

Ryan's excellent showings have helped the Twins to the summit of the AL Central, making him a top fantasy pick. The pitcher is expected to rip through the Toronto Blue Jays lineup later today and he's certainly one to keep an eye on.

#3. Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola is having another decent campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies this term. He has managed 77 strikeouts and 21 walks in 81.2 innings pitched with a 4.30 ERA.

Nola had an excellent outing in his last game against the Detroit Tigers where he finished with 12 strikeouts. The Phillies star is in red-hot form at the moment and he could cause plenty of havoc for the Los Angeles Dodgers batters on Saturday.

