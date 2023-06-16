MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 16 2023

We have an action-packed 15-game MLB DFS main slate for Friday, June 16.

DFS adds an entertaining aspect to baseball but fans can also use it to make quick money with their sports knowledge. Nonetheless, it's important to place your bets responsibly.

Here's a look at some of the best fantasy picks for starting pitchers later today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB DFS best pitching picks for Friday, June 16

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara is considered a great top MLB DFS pick

#1. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara has racked up 71 strikeouts and 27 walks in 83.1 innings pitched at a 4. 75 ERA this season. The Miami Marlins pitcher has 11 strikeouts in his last two games and looks to be getting back to his best.

Alcantara is tipped as a great pick for today as he will be pitching against the Washington Nationals, who are fifth in the NL East with a 27-40 record.

#2. Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish has recorded 74 strikeouts and 22 walks in 69 innings pitched at a 4.30 ERA this season. The San Diego Padres star has 15 strikeouts in his last two games and seems to be getting back into his rhythm.

Darvish is expected to continue his good run against the Tampa Bay Rays and he could get you some big fantasy points on Friday.

#3. Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan is enjoying an excellent season with the ball. The Minnesota Twins pitcher has already managed 84 strikeouts and 15 walks in 77.2 innings pitched at a 2.90 ERA.

Ryan is tipped to wreak havoc against the Detroit Tigers' batting lineup, who have struggled to get their act together this year.

The best MLB Fantasy picks betting offers continue to come from bet365 and BetMGM, two popular betting sites. With bet365, participants can bet $1 and receive $200 to bet with as a bonus and BetMGM is offering to pay people back up to $1,000 in credits if their first bet doesn't hit. Additionally, check out Draft Kings, who are offering $200 in credits if someone bets $5.

Poll : 0 votes