MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 4 2023

The weekends can often be challenging for MLB DFS picks. With a handful of pitching aces set to throw on Sunday, June 4, an action-packed 10-game slate awaits.

By using their sports knowledge and application of the game, fans can make earn some good winnings through DFS. Here, we take a look at the best pitchers that you can add to your lineup.

MLB DFS best pitching picks for Sunday, June 4

Atlanta Braves pitcher Michael Soroka is a top MLB DFS pick

Michael Soroka, Atlanta Braves

Michael Soraka played his first game of the 2023 season against the Oakland Athletics last week. The Atlanta Braves pitcher looked rather out of sorts initially but grew into the game by recording three strikeouts and two walks in six innings pitched.

Soraka will now take center stage for the Braves when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the series. The 25-year-old will be roaring to go and he is a great option to pick for Sunday's game.

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

Griffin Canning has had a fairly decent start to the season. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher has managed 39 strikeouts and 14 walks in 42.1 innings pitched at a 4.89 ERA.

Canning has a habit of stepping up in the big games and he will be at the top of his game when the Houston Astors host the Angels on Sunday.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara has racked up 60 strikeouts and 25 walks in 69.1 innings pitched at a 4.93 ERA this campaign. The Miami Marlins pitcher will want to improve on those stats this weekend when his team hosts the struggling Oakland Athletics.

The Athletics have had a torrid season with the batting and you would expect Alcantara to rip through Oakland's lineup on Sunday.

