MLB Draft 2023: Top 3 needs for Cleveland Guardians and players they should be eyeing for selections 

The Cleveland Guardians are gearing up for the upcoming MLB Draft, looking to address key needs in their organization and add talent to their roster. Here are the top three areas of focus for the Guardians and potential selections they should be eyeing:

Cleveland Guardians MLB Draft 2023 - Power Hitters:

The Guardians have struggled offensively, lacking power hitters in their lineup. To remedy this, they should prioritize selecting players with the ability to drve the ball and hit for power. One potential selection to address this need is Colt Emerson, a standout shortstop from John Glenn High School in Ohio. Emerson possesses raw power and could develop into a dynamic middle-of-the order bat.

The Cleveland Guardians have been struggling offensively. Adding a power hitter to build up their lineup could help them build for future success.

Middle Infielders:

Adding talented middle infielders should be a priority for the Guardians. These players can provide a combination of offensive production and defensive stability. George Lombard Jr., a shortstop from Gulliver Prep in Florida, presents an intriguing option. Lombard Jr. has shown impressive skills both at the plate and in the field, making him an attractive target for the Guardians to bolster their middle infield.

George Lombard Jr. is a top prospect heading into this year's @MLBDraft shares how playing multiple sports has helped scouts to gain a better feel for Lombard Jr. as both an athlete and a teammate.

Starting Pitchers:

While the Cleveland Guardians have emphasized pitching development in recent drafts, continuing to build a strong rotation is essential. Identifying talented starting pitchers who can contribute in the long term is crucial for sustained success. Joe Whitman, a left-handed pitcher from Kent State, could be a potential selection to address this need. Whitman has shown promising skills on the mound, including good command and an effective repertoire.

Congratulations to Joe Whitman who adds ANOTHER, All-America honor! He becomes the first Golden Flash to earn All-America honors from D1Baseball since Eric Lauer in 2016!

By focusing on these three areas of need and targeting the suggested prospects, the Cleveland Guardians can stregthen their organizatioon and improve their chances of future success. However, it’s worth noting that the draft is unpredictable, and the Guardians may have additional needs and opportunities to explore as they evaluate the available talent pool.

The Cleveland Guardian’s draft philosophy, led by Scouting Director Scott Barnsby, has typically favored athletic middle-of-the-diamond performers and pitchers with unique approaches. While their past strategies have primarily centered on pitchers, they have the chance to diversify their selections this year and enhance their offensive capabilities.

The MLB Draft presents an opportunity for the Guardians to replenish their talent pool and address their needs in power hitting, middle infield depth, and starting pitching. By making strategic selections and tapping into the pool of talented prospects, the Guardians can set themselves up for long-term success and a more well-rounded roster.

