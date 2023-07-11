MLB Draft Rounds 11-20: 5 Sleeper picks to watch out for in Day 3

The MLB Draft's final day is upon the baseball world. The first two days, which included the first 10 rounds, were filled with stars finding their future homes and teams stocking up their farms.

There's no Paul Skenes, Mac Horvath, Tre' Morgan or Devin Saltiban available anymore, but there are still plenty of players that can make an impact in the MLB Draft.

Sleepers to watch for in final rounds of MLB Draft

5) Tanner Witt

Tanner Witt was one of the best arms on the Texas Longhorns this year. He also ranked in the top 100 of the MLB Pipeline, so getting picked this late might be disappointing for him but will be a major steal for whichever team lands him.

4) Trent Caraway

Trent Caraway can play shortstop and third base, which makes this high-schooler a very intriguing MLB prospect. He's also played in the outfield, too. The versatility is always good, especially for a late-round pick.

3) Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson is the highest rated prospect from MLB Pipeline remaining. He's also a left-handed pitcher, and those are always in high demand. The star high schooler would be a steal for anyone picking him this late.

2) Roch Cholowsky

Roch Cholowsky is a shortstop from an Arizona high school, but he is also ranked very highly in the MLB Pipeline. There's always a chance that high schoolers will opt for college if they're drafted this low, but he's worth a flier.

1) Zane Adams

Zane Adams is one of the best players left in the final day of the MLB Draft. At this point, getting a solid prospect that can grow in a farm system is a big win. A lot of players selected around this time don't amount to much, but the Texas high-schooler could easily be a steal.

