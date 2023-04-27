We are less than 15 percent into the MLB season and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is already the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young. The 28-year-old from Oshu, Japan, has been sensational over the past four seasons and continues to dazzle baseball fans.

Ohtani has allowed just eight hits this season, an outstanding achievement considering he has completed 28 innings. The 2021 American League MVP continues to exceed expectations and dazzle baseball fans with his ability to dominate on the mound.

The 28-year-old has had an outstanding start to the 2023 season. Ohtani ranks second in the league amongst qualified pitchers with a .0.64 ERA. He trails only the Minnesota Twins' Sonny Gray, who has a 0.62 ERA. Ohtani has four more strikeouts than Gray and has allowed 12 fewer hits.

MLB fans took to Twitter to breakdown Ohtani's odds of a first Cy Young Award after an incredible start to the season.

TexasTwinsfan @TXTwinsfan @LetsTalk_Twins April pitcher of the month for sure. AL All-Star probably. Maybe starting pitcher, although if Ohtani's close, he'll probably get it. @LetsTalk_Twins April pitcher of the month for sure. AL All-Star probably. Maybe starting pitcher, although if Ohtani's close, he'll probably get it.

Shohei Ohtani currently leads the MLB in numerous categories. On the defensive front, he ranks first in hits allowed (8) for all qualified pitchers. He also ranks first in opponents batting average (0.92) and runs allowed (2).

After five starts, Ohtani has a 3-0 record and a .64 ERA. He averages more than one strikeout per inning with 38 total strikeouts in 28 innings. His .82 WHIP is currently better than the Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is on pace for his first Cy Young Award in 2023

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels throws in the bullpen prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Shohei Ohtani has had a long list of accolades to his name since joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.

The power-hitting lefty is a two-time All-Star and a two-time MLB First Team player. He has a Silver Slugger Award to his name and was voted Rookie of the Year in 2018. Ohtani was also named AP Athlete of the Year in 2021 after winning the AL MVP award that season.

The coveted Cy Young Award seems to be the only trophy missing from Ohtani's display case. The Japanese superstar seems like an early favorite for the award. If his stellar form continues, he may be in line for his first ever Cy Young.

