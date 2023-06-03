MLB has cracked down on pitcher visits this year. Saturday afternoon, the Miami Marlins took on the Oakland Athletics. Eury Perez was making his fifth start when the umpires decided to stop the game and check Perez's arm.

The crew wasn't happy with the amount of sweat on his arm. They motioned to the dugout to bring out a towel so he could dry off his arm. Perez was allowed to pitch again once the sweat was removed.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The umpires just called timeout to force Marlins pitcher Eury Perez to wipe the sweat off his arms with a towel The umpires just called timeout to force Marlins pitcher Eury Perez to wipe the sweat off his arms with a towel https://t.co/pwb4PKll95

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This seems like a huge step backward during a season where game times are of the utmost concern. This isn't the first time umpires have stopped a game to make pitchers wash their hands or arms.

This has become quite the situation as more and more pitchers are being monitored more closely this season. Umpires don't like the combination of excess sweat and rosin. The league believes it gives pitchers too much of an advantage.

"Sweat illegal now?!" one fan tweeted.

"This is so pathetic" another fan tweeted.

Lupe @wherectlives @TalkinBaseball_ Top of the first? Maaaan they really want their show time @TalkinBaseball_ Top of the first? Maaaan they really want their show time

These delays aren't a good look for the game. MLB fans don't want to see play stopped for five minutes because a pitcher is sweating. It's a natural body function that they can't stop.

Angelo💀☠️🤔😎 @angduke67 @TalkinBaseball_ I stick to youtube now for my baseball viewing. I’ve had enough of the BS. @TalkinBaseball_ I stick to youtube now for my baseball viewing. I’ve had enough of the BS.

david @dpdraz @TalkinBaseball_ absolutely ridiculous and getting out of hand. umpires need to chill out @TalkinBaseball_ absolutely ridiculous and getting out of hand. umpires need to chill out

Fans would understand if the umpire stopped the game for a pitcher using an illegal substance, but not sweat. This is a situation that is starting to get out of control.

MLB needs to find an alternative to rosin

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

MLB needs to find a fix to their "sticky stuff" problem. Rosin bags are meant to give the pitcher more grip, but with how tacky baseballs are, rosin alone doesn't do the job. This is why pitchers go with a combination of sweat and rosin. The sweat makes the rosin stickier.

Instead of stopping a game for a few minutes, it would make sense for the league to develop a new grip enhancement. They have the means to do so, which would only improve the game.

Instead of ejecting players, like New York Mets ace Max Scherzer, the league should develop something everyone can use. The league could also adapt some different baseballs. The baseballs used in the NPB are less tacky, giving the pitcher a more confident grip.

Whether it's a new ball or a new grip enhancement, the league needs to find a better solution before restrictions to pitchers get too out of hand.

Poll : 0 votes