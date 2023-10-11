Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer had a lot on his mind on Tuesday. He was getting the start in Game 3 of the ALDS against a red-hot Texas Rangers squad. However, that was not the only thing on his mind as he has family in Israel.

It proved to be too much to handle as Kremer would only last 1.2 innings before being pulled. He gave up six runs on seven hits and walked one batter putting the Orioles in an early hole in an elimination game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was not the start Kremer had in mind, but the Rangers are one of the hottest teams in the postseason. They have gotten healthy at just the right time in the season.

Texas shortstop Corey Seager got the party started for the Rangers in the first inning with a solo shot. Kremer's night ended after Adolis Garcia muscled a three-run home run in the second inning to blow it open.

"Credit to him for still going out there despite what's going on with his family" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"I feel so bad for him" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While it was not the outing Dean Kremer had hoped for, MLB fans could not help but applaud him for even going out there. Given the situation happening in Israel and not knowing if his family will remain safe, it could not have been easy to perform at his best.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Orioles seemed to be outmatched in every aspect of this matchup with the Rangers. From pitching to hitting, Texas is a strong team that deserves to be in the postseason.

Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles ran out of steam

ALDS Orioles Rangers Baseball

Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles were just no match for the Texas Rangers. They ran out of steam at the end of the season, which can happen given how long MLB's season is.

However, this is just the start for the Orioles. They have a great team filled with young players that the team can build around for years to come. While the fanbase would have liked the team to show more fight, they should be excited about the future.

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson have not blinked since their debut seasons. Both players have looked more like established veterans than young prospects.

This is going to be a team that will be good for a while if the front office can keep the core intact.