After a flurry of activity in the free agency market this offseason, Justin Turner remains one of the most high-profile players still available. The veteran infielder is yet to sign an offer and is keeping all options open.

MLB insider Jon Heyman recently provided an update on Turner's future. Several teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox, are rumored to be interested in Turner. A return to the Los Angeles Dodgers is not out of the question.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Dodgers haven’t ruled out Justin Turner even with JD Martinez in the fold. Other possibilities for Turner include D-Backs, Marlins. Or could Red Sox replace JD with JT? Dodgers haven’t ruled out Justin Turner even with JD Martinez in the fold. Other possibilities for Turner include D-Backs, Marlins. Or could Red Sox replace JD with JT?

Turner could turn out to be a valuable piece for any organization looking to make a push for the playoffs. He is a two-time All-Star who won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. MLB fans took to Twitter to debate which team would be a good fit for Turner.

Tim Knoch @Octim1 If Justin Turner is gone, that’s a shame. True great dodger on and off the field. Seeing him in another uniform will be hard. If Justin Turner is gone, that’s a shame. True great dodger on and off the field. Seeing him in another uniform will be hard.

Reilly @ReillyMead @JonHeyman I’d actually really like Turner for the Yankees if we could ship off Donaldson to Antarctica or wherever someone will take him @JonHeyman I’d actually really like Turner for the Yankees if we could ship off Donaldson to Antarctica or wherever someone will take him

A return to the Dodgers is a possibility but seems highly unlikely. Los Angeles has spent most of the offseason clearing out their roster to reset the club's payroll.

Shortstop Trea Turner signed a humongous 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Outfielder Cody Bellinger chose to sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, and Joey Gallo have also moved on and will play in the American League next season.

Noah Camras @noahcamras Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. This leads me to believe that Justin Turner’s time in a Dodger uniform is officially over. No need for two DH’s. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… This leads me to believe that Justin Turner’s time in a Dodger uniform is officially over. No need for two DH’s. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Justin Turner is entering his fifteenth season in the MLB. Last season, Turner finished with a .278/.350/.438 slash line and a .788 OPS. Over 128 regular-season games, he recorded 13 home runs and 81 RBIs.

CJ Good @Aidansheart I for one am not against Justin Turner coming to San Diego and winning his first full season WS. Every Dodger fan deserves it I for one am not against Justin Turner coming to San Diego and winning his first full season WS. Every Dodger fan deserves it

During his 14-year career in the majors, Turner has played 1393 games and amassed 164 home runs and 663 RBIs. Those numbers will attract interest from several teams.

Justin Turner is a two-time All-Star and was a key member of the Dodgers' 2020 WS championship team

Justin Turner at bat during a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium

Boston Red Sox fans, however, do not believe that Turner is a viable option for their club. The fanbase has been frustrated by the owner’s inability to bring in top-tier talent. Fans vented their frustrations online after the news linking Turner to the Red Sox.

BALLCAP Sports @JimRileyLive @JonHeyman STOP mentioning the Red Sox along with free agents! The fanbase has been through enough! @JonHeyman STOP mentioning the Red Sox along with free agents! The fanbase has been through enough!

There aren't many big-name free agents left. Teams will now have to consider trade options if they want to improve their roster. Turner has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to produce and put up big numbers. Any team looking for an experienced infielder should consider taking a chance on Justin Turner.

