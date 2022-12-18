After a flurry of activity in the free agency market this offseason, Justin Turner remains one of the most high-profile players still available. The veteran infielder is yet to sign an offer and is keeping all options open.
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently provided an update on Turner's future. Several teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox, are rumored to be interested in Turner. A return to the Los Angeles Dodgers is not out of the question.
Turner could turn out to be a valuable piece for any organization looking to make a push for the playoffs. He is a two-time All-Star who won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. MLB fans took to Twitter to debate which team would be a good fit for Turner.
A return to the Dodgers is a possibility but seems highly unlikely. Los Angeles has spent most of the offseason clearing out their roster to reset the club's payroll.
Shortstop Trea Turner signed a humongous 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Outfielder Cody Bellinger chose to sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, and Joey Gallo have also moved on and will play in the American League next season.
Justin Turner is entering his fifteenth season in the MLB. Last season, Turner finished with a .278/.350/.438 slash line and a .788 OPS. Over 128 regular-season games, he recorded 13 home runs and 81 RBIs.
During his 14-year career in the majors, Turner has played 1393 games and amassed 164 home runs and 663 RBIs. Those numbers will attract interest from several teams.
Boston Red Sox fans, however, do not believe that Turner is a viable option for their club. The fanbase has been frustrated by the owner’s inability to bring in top-tier talent. Fans vented their frustrations online after the news linking Turner to the Red Sox.
There aren't many big-name free agents left. Teams will now have to consider trade options if they want to improve their roster. Turner has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to produce and put up big numbers. Any team looking for an experienced infielder should consider taking a chance on Justin Turner.