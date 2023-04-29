The Los Angeles Angels lost 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a closely contested game. In the grand scheme of things, a single loss to to drop to 14-13 may not be such a big deal. For the Angels, however, the fact that the team is now third in their division and out of the playoffs is of major concern.

Many believe this could be Shohei Ohtani's last season with the Angels. The two-way phenom from Japan is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He is yet to make a postseason appearance since joining Los Angeles in 2018. If the club fails to qualify for the playoffs again, the 2021 American League MVP could move on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Friday's loss to Milwaukee was another disappointing outing from an Angels lineup that seemed to be on the up after three consecutive wins over the Oakland Athletics.

Led by strong pitching, Phil Nevin's team were in the game until the eighth inning. Rowdy Tellez's clutch single in the bottom of the eighth drove in the winning run. Brewers closer Devin Williams hanlded the rest.

MLB fans turned to Twitter after a heartbreaking loss for the Angels saw them fall further out of playoff contention.

David Landau @DavidLandau17 @Angels What have we learned tonight? 🤔. Oh yes the so called GOAT Mr Trout fails yet again in a clutch situation. Wake up fans. @Angels What have we learned tonight? 🤔. Oh yes the so called GOAT Mr Trout fails yet again in a clutch situation. Wake up fans.

BA @Cal__1995 @Angels Ward, trout, Ohtani not getting us hits when we need them. Loup blowing chunks. Nothing new. @Angels Ward, trout, Ohtani not getting us hits when we need them. Loup blowing chunks. Nothing new.

Rusty | Jake @RUS77Y @Angels That was a pretty bad game to put the worst reliever in for Nevin given the fact the angels are probably losing tomorrow again with Corbin Burnes starting @Angels That was a pretty bad game to put the worst reliever in for Nevin given the fact the angels are probably losing tomorrow again with Corbin Burnes starting

Spexiffy1x @spexiffy @Angels only good thing is that anderson pitched well @Angels only good thing is that anderson pitched well

Season Over @Troutani27 @Angels It's time to take Ward out of the leadoff spot. He's been bad all season. Let Neto bat lead off @Angels It's time to take Ward out of the leadoff spot. He's been bad all season. Let Neto bat lead off

The Los Angeles Angels have invested heavily in their roster with the hope of breaking their dreadful eight-year absence from the postseason. With Mike Trout, the club has two MVP players in in the lineup. Despite the reinforcements, they are finding it difficult to find a winning formula.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the season

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field

With the Los Angeles Angels off to a lukewarm start to the year, rumors that Shohei Ohtani's may leave the club continue.

Ohtani signed a one-year, $30 million deal prior to the 2023 season. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the year with several teams interested in signing the two-way sensation from Iwate, Japan.

For any club that is interested, Ohtani will not come cheap. Many experts believe that his contract could be the largest in MLB history if he does hit the market.

Ohtani has been loyal to the organization but the club's inability to compete at a high level may be the final straw for the 28-year-old. It is still early in the season, but as long as the Angels are hovering around the .500 mark, the speculation surrounding Ohtani's future will continue.

Poll : 0 votes