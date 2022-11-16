The Los Angeles Angels are doing everything in their power to change the trajectory of the franchise. It has been a rough decade for the team from Anaheim. They have reached the playoffs just once since 2010, losing out in the American League Division Series. The organization is now making big moves in the offseason with the hopes of rebuilding the club in 2023.

Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is the latest addition to the roster. The club signed the former Los Angeles Dodger to a three-year, $39 million offer. The move adds depth and experience to an already talented starting rotation. MLB fans are now paying close attention to the Angels roster which is taking shape nicely.

Tieran @Tieran711 The Angels Rotation is insane



1. Shohei Ohtani

2. Tyler Anderson

3. Reid Detmers

4. Jose Suárez

5. Patrick Sandoval



During the topsy-turvy 2022 season, the club finished with an unispiring 73-89 record. The team did, however, rank in the top nine in the MLB in both ERA and opponents' batting average. Some fans are not convinced that one addition to the roster could turn this team from pretenders to contenders.

Aidan @unitedphelp @WazzuMan @Tieran711 you do realize that the Angels rotation had the 6th best ERA in the league last year, as in better than 24 teams? without tyler anderson, with a 5 and 6 spot never being solidified? @WazzuMan @Tieran711 you do realize that the Angels rotation had the 6th best ERA in the league last year, as in better than 24 teams? without tyler anderson, with a 5 and 6 spot never being solidified?

The Angels recently went all out to sign Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million contract for the upcoming season. Along with Ohtani, Anderson, Jose Suarez, Patrick Sandoval, and Reid Detmers, round out an exceptional starting pitching lineup. With this much depth on the mound, the team could be capable of a deep playoff run.

Tyler Anderson was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2022. He finished with a 15-5 record and a stingy 2.57 ERA. Anderson had a WHIP of 1.00 and held opposing hitters to a .221 batting average. He also allowed just 14 home runs in 178.2 total innings.

Los Angeles Angels added depth and experience with the signing of All-Star Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS

On the offensive side, the Angels have a roster most organizations would envy. Mike Trout looks to be back in form and finished the 2022 season strong. All-Star Anthony Rendon should return after a lengthy absence on the sidelines with injury. On top of that, 2021 American League MVP Shohie Ohtani will lead what should be a potent offense next season.

MPGRSCH @MPGRSCH @Tieran711 Slow your roll, team that perennially doesn’t have enough pitching doesn’t just all of a sudden become a top 5 rotation with one move @Tieran711 Slow your roll, team that perennially doesn’t have enough pitching doesn’t just all of a sudden become a top 5 rotation with one move

Anderson's addition will definitely improve an already talented pitching core. He will bring playoff experience to the young staff. He has also proven he can pitch in the big occasion.

The Houston Astros remain the favorites in the AL West, but the Angels could surprise a few people after solidifying their defense in the offseason.

