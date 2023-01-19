MLB is full of good first basemen. It's a very deep position with stars like Freddie Freeman, reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and many others.

These players are often dual threats, anchoring an infield defense and hitting in the middle of the order. The position group has three of the last six MVP awards given out, with Goldschmidt, Abreu and Freeman taking home hardware.

MLB Network followers voted on the top players at the position in the league.

In order, they are:

Paul Goldschmidt Freddie Freeman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Jose Abreu Pete Alonso Matt Olson Ty France Nathaniel Lowe Luis Arraez Rhys Hoskins

MLB fans have their disagreements with this list, including the order, the players on it and more. This list has proven to be divisive if nothing else.

The Red Jacket Club @Red_JacketClub @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Paul Goldschmidt is one of the greatest players I have gotten to see play. Much deserved respect for the Cardinals first basemen

Mike Wansong @mk_wansong @MLBNetwork @MLBNow I just wonder if Goldschmidt will start slowing down. So far so good but he is 36 or will be soon. Great year really good all around player but freeman and Vlad might be better this year

jayden @PhilliesJayden @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Why is Abreu in front of Alonso and where is Christian Walker

c h @BFG187 @MLBNetwork @MLBNow id drop Alonso a few spots. top 4 is pretty much solid. 1 and 2 no question. maybe throw Rizzo in. but alonzos defense brings im way back maybe even out of 10 and Rizzo slides in. top 4 solid spots tho for sure

David Tribuch @DTribuch @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Alonso is waaaaaay better than vladdy and def abreu. Vlad had the great year two years ago, but otherwise has been good not great. A little overhyped

Navy the Kobalts Fan @KobaltsNavy @MLBNetwork @MLBNow Why does everyone always have Arraez so low? I know he is a utility man and not really a first baseman, but the dude can hit

A common refrain was the surprise by one omission: Anthony Rizzo. The New York Yankees first baseman has been an All-Star and a consistent force on both sides of the ball, but fans were shocked to find he's not considered among the top 10.

Another common refrain was the placement of Pete Alonso. Many felt he was underrated on this list and should have easily been above Jose Abreu. Others even felt like he was rated too highly.

What wasn't a surprise to many was that Goldschmidt, Freeman and Guerrero were the top three. They may have disagreed on the order, but the baseball world mostly agrees that those are the best of the best.

Who were MLB's best first basemen in 2022?

fWAR is currently the MLB's best value stat. It can't definitively say one player is better than another (no stat can), but it's the closest thing.

Christian Walker was great in 2022

Per fWAR, these were the best first basemen last year:

Freddie Freeman, 7.1 Paul Goldschmidt, 7.1 Christian Walker, 4.1 Pete Alonso, 4.0 Jose Abreu, 3.9 Luis Arraez, 3.2 Matt Olson, 3.1 Nathaniel Lowe, 3.0 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2.8 Anthony Rizzo, 2.4

These were arguably the best of the best at first base last season. Which ones will top the list after 2023?

