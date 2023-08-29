Kevin AKA Brian Baumgartner from The Office and Mike AKA Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things were spotted rooting for the Blue Jays.

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and singer who was born on December 23, 2002. On the Netflix series Stranger Things from 2016 to the present, he is most recognized for his role as Mike Wheeler.

The American television program The Office has a fictitious character named Kevin Malone. Brian Baumgartner plays the part of him. In the television show, Kevin works in the accounting division of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton office.

"Mike from Stranger Things and Kevin from The Office going to Blue Jays games over the weekend is the crossover you didn't know you needed" - MLBlife

Twitter users were seen tweeting their opinions :

"I hear there’s some crazy stories about Dunder Mifflin in the 80’s."

"Nah this is one of the more stranger things I’ve seen. Kevin looks like he shouldn’t be 500 feet from a park" - NightmadeC

Mike said that he was happy to be there and he was also seen donning a Jays jersey.

"Nothing strange about this💙🇨🇦⚾️Thanks to lifelong #BlueJays fan Finn Wolfhard for joining us!" - bluejays

"Brian Baumgartner AKA Kevin from The Office" - DetroitTigers

"When I’m Toronto what do you do? You go to a @bluejays game!!! "- bbbaumgartner

Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 6-3.

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Monday night thanks to three runs scored by Danny Jansen, a home run, and two RBIs from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto is 27-14 in the majors during interleague play.

"Davey Martinez reflects on the Nats 6-3 loss" - masnnationals

Despite playing without third baseman Matt Chapman (right middle finger) and shortstop Bo Bichette (right quad), who leads the American League in hits, Toronto prevailed.