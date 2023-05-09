A host of cities are trying to land the next MLB expansion team. Add Orlando to the mix as Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams is leading an attempt to bring a team to Orlando.

In the proposal, Williams includes a domed stadium costing $1.7 billion. The stadium would be located next to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando. If the proposal were to go through, Orlando would become the third major league team in Florida.

Despite the Orlando Magic not being the most competitive team in the NBA, they have good crowd attendance. They were a top team in the league regarding fan attendance for the 2022-23 season.

Other cities interested in an expansion team include Las Vegas, Nashville, Charlotte, Austin, San Antonio, Montreal, and Portland. You can cross off Las Vegas as they have nearly secured the Oakland Athletics in their relocation.

"Please, not another Florida team. There are 2 already that people don't seem interested in," one fan tweeted.

"You have an MLB team 84 miles away. Stop it. Bring MLB to Raleigh instead," another fan tweeted.

MLB fans don't want to see another team land in Florida. Florida already has the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays. Aside from the Rays this season, neither do great in terms of team attraction and fan attendance.

Fans think the better decision would be moving the Rays to Orlando instead of bringing another team to Florida. Tampa Bay is desperately looking for a new stadium. Relocating them to Orlando with a new stadium could bring considerable buzz to the team.

MLB needs to choose the right city for their expansion

MLB needs to make the right choice in choosing which city will get an expansion team. It needs to be in an area where baseball is in demand, and fans will support a brand-new team, something that isn't easy to do.

The new team also has to have the talent to excite the fanbase. Take the Washington Nationals, for example. They were the Montreal Expos until 2005 when they moved. Since unloading their stars, the Nationals have seen their attendance take a nosedive. They're ranked 19th in all of baseball for average fan attendance.

It will be interesting to see how this moves forward. Will baseball fans see a third team in Florida, or will Rob Manfred give the gift of baseball to an area that doesn't have it?

