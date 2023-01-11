After winning two World Series over the previous decade, Boston Red Sox fans may have to taper their expectations for 2023. The club finished last in the American League East in 2022 with a 78-84 record. An underwhelming offseason has done little to change the sentiment around Fenway Park.

While MLB teams spent record amounts on outlandishly large contracts, the Red Sox were conservative in the market. Highly touted outfielder Masataka Yoshida was brought in on a five-year deal along with Justin Turner as upgrades to the offense. On the defensive front, the Red Sox signed former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and three-time All-Star reliever Kenley Jansen.

The loss of fan favorite Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres is a major setback for the organization. Power-hitting outfielder/DH J.D. Martinez also moved out west, signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In short, this is a very different linup from the one that won the World Series in 2018.

MLB fans took to Twitter to break down the latest Red Sox lineup. While some fans are excited about the new additions, the majority of the fanbase is unimpressed after another offseason of false promises.

Extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract was a big step for the organization. The Red Sox and Devers agreed to a deal that keeps him in Boston through 2033. The move went a long way to appease a fanbase that has been left frustrated and disgruntled over the lack of big-name acquisitions.

Devers was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal season for the Boston Red Sox. Last year, he finished with a .295/.358/.521 slash line and a .879 OPS. He led the Red Sox in home runs (27), RBIs (88), runs (84) and slugging (.521).

The Boston Red Sox will look to rebuild in 2023 after losing several big-name players

Another issue for the Boston Red Sox is that they play in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB.

The New York Yankees have improved a lineup that finished with 99 wins last season and reached the AL Championship Series.

The Toronto Blue Jays finished with one of the best offenses in the league last season. The ranked first in the AL in hits (1464), OPS (.760), OBP (.329) and batting average (.264).

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles are stacked with talented up-and-coming stars.

Boston Red Sox fans may have to sit back in 2023 and be patient as the club goes through a rebuild. While there is potential in this lineup, the strength of their division and injury prone pitching staff will make it difficult to compete with the league's best next season.

