David Robertson was one of the Miami Marlins' big additions at the Trade Deadline. As they surge towards a playoff berth, the team added a lot of players, including adding the former New York Mets closer. That move has not worked out as intended.

With the Mets, Robertson had a 2.05 ERA, among the best marks in baseball for a reliever. With the Marlins, he's giving up over seven runs per nine innings. It's been a disastrous run, and the team is being forced to demote their former closer.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Closer was a big position of need for the Marlins, who are contending sooner than they would have expected. Nick Castellanos recently engineered a comeback for the Philadelphia Phillies, causing Robertson to blow the lead.

It's been an alarming fall from grace for Robertson, who is a free agent at year's end. The Marlins haven't gotten what they bargained for, and they're going to have to find other options at the end of the bullpen.

Fans are reacting to this news. Some are laughing at the Marlins for making what seems to be a poor trade on their end, while others are remarking on Robertson's shocking performance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Marlins had hoped that Robertson would solve their issues in the pen. Unfortunately, he has done the opposite of that. He's been brutal and totally unreliable. He'll still pitch for them, and he may even work his way back into the closer's role. For now, he'll be used in low-leverage situations until they can find out what's going on.

David Robertson in poor form

Trading David Robertson signaled the white flag from the New York Mets. His trade was quickly followed by Max Scherzer's to the Texas Rangers. Then, Justin Verlander was shipped to the Houston Astros.

The David Robertson trade has not worked out

The reason the Mets sent Robertson to the Marlins in the first place was because he was so good. They sold high on his value, and it seems to have worked out. The relief pitcher has been totally unable to perform to his prior standards. If he can't figure it out, it will have been a total waste for the Marlins.