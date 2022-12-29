Another top-tier free agent is off the board with Jean Segura the latest to sign. The 32-year-old infielder has closed on a 2-year, $17 million deal with the Miami Marlins. After a flurry of spending during the offseason, Segura was one of the last big-name players available on the market. The Marlins swooped in to make their first free agent signing of the offseason.

After a problematic 2022 season, the Marlins are looking to rebuild next year. The organization finished fourth in the National League East with a pitiful 69-93 record. The addition of Jean Segura will provide a veteran hitter to a team desperately in need of offense.

MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss the effects the move will have on the NL East. For Miami, the move will help add firepower to what was one of the worst-ranked offenses in the league last year. The Marlins ranked last in the NL in runs scored with just 586 runs over the entire season.

For the Phillies faithful, Segura was regarded as a fan favorite in Philadelphia. Many Phillies fans were saddened to hear the news that one of their most-liked players was moving on. Fans paid tribute to the flamboyant player who always played the game with gusto and spirit over his four-year stint with the club.

Since beginning his MLB career in 2012, Segura has had stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Seattle Mariners.

During his four-year spell with the Phillies, Segura finished with a .281/.337/.418 slash line and a .755 OPS. In 427 total games, he recorded 43 home runs, drove in 176 runs, and stole 34 bases.

Over his career, Jean Segura has been selected for the All-Star Game on two occasions (2013, 2018). He has proven to be a consistent hitter and maintained a solid batting average throughout his career. Over his career, he has a .285/.330/.408 slash line.

TZ0610 @tomkriss610 @MLBONFOX @hgomez27 Good luck, looking forward to seeing you in Philly. Treat him good Marlins fans. @MLBONFOX @hgomez27 Good luck, looking forward to seeing you in Philly. Treat him good Marlins fans.

Segura has been used in both the shortstop and second base positions and it is still unclear how the Miami Marlins will utilize him defensively.

For Marlins fans, finally stepping into the free agency market will come as a relief. Their rivals in the NL East have spent big during the offseason. Miami will rely predominantly on youth in 2023 to compete against the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves.

