Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels took on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in the first of a four-game series. Ohtani started on the mound and was magnificent. He threw four scoreless innings before leaving due to hand and finger cramping.

Ohtani stayed in the game to hit, crushing his 40th home run of the season. But it was not enough to secure the victory. Seattle rallied to score four runs in the ninth inning to win 5-3.

Shohei was fighting back tears after the Angels lost last night

After the loss, Ohtani was emotional on the bench. He did everything he could to help his team win, but it was not enough. He went 2-for-2 with two walks and the homer.

With Thursday's result, Seattle gained a game over Los Angeles (56-54) in the division. This four-game series is crucial for the Angels.

"Get him out of there, he doesn't deserve this," one fan posted.

"Feel for the guy. Love the emotion," another fan posted.

Feel for the guy. Love the emotion.

Works hard and his team loses. Poor man he will have his choice soon .

Bro did all that last night for them to lose. I would be fighting back tears too.

MLB fans feel for Shohei Ohtani. He is doing nearly everything he can to help the Los Angeles Angels win, and it is not enough. They want to see him playing for a winning organization.

He needs a better team. What a shame!

Poor guy, FREE OHTANI AND 1Billion contract for him next year somewhere else!

This is the face of someone who clearly doesn't want to play for the Angels anymore

SOMEONE GET THIS MAN ON A WINNING TEAM NOWWW

It has been especially hard on Ohtani with Mike Trout on the IL. Trout is still recovering from a fractured hamate bone, and the team has yet to put a timeline on his return.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have a tough schedule ahead of them

The Los Angeles Angels have a tough few series ahead of them. After finishing their series with the Seattle Mariners, they take on the San Francisco Giants. Then, they take on two division foes, the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.

On top of some tough series, Shohei Ohtani has been cramping the last few weeks. This will be something the team will have to monitor.

All eyes will be on the Angels over the next few weeks. By playing so many division games, they can either make up some ground in the division or get left in the dust.

The Angels must dig deep and be their best over the next few weeks. It could be the difference between making the postseason or seeing Ohtani leave in free agency.