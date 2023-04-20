Max Scherzer was ejected on Wednesday during the New York Mets' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Umpire Phil Cuzzi told Scherzer to wash his hands and glove after a midinning check. Scherzer returned with a new glove, but when his hand was checked again, it wasn't cleaned up to Cuzzi's standards.

This sent Scherzer into a frenzy, swearing that he wasn't using anything illegal. He said it was just sweat and rosin, while the umpiring crew didn't believe the amount of stickiness could come from just rosin.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal To boost Mets and sustain greatness, Max Scherzer needs to adjust to the new rules. Column: theathletic.com/4432257/2023/0… To boost Mets and sustain greatness, Max Scherzer needs to adjust to the new rules. Column: theathletic.com/4432257/2023/0…

Ken Rosenthal, one of the most prominent baseball writers, believes Scherzer's ejection was warranted. As Scherzer washed his hands in the tunnel, he applied rosin and sweat before returning to the field. The problem is that the only approved rosin a pitcher can use is the one on the mound. The rosin bag on the mound is the one that has already been inspected before the game.

Rosenthal also believes Scherzer should have been prepared for something like this. The league sent a memo to all teams discussing how often umpires would check for foreign substances between innings.

"This incident is not withstanding. MLB needs a more objective solution to this issue," one fan tweeted.

zach ragan @zachtnt @Ken_Rosenthal This incident not withstanding, MLB needs a more objective solution to this issue. @Ken_Rosenthal This incident not withstanding, MLB needs a more objective solution to this issue.

"Not a new rule! If you have been around baseball a lot of pitchers use sweat/rosin. Just a little suspicious that one umpire has been involved in most of the ejections. Maybe he needs to adjust the rule," another fan tweeted.

Just a little suspicious that one umpire has been involved in most of the ejections. Maybe he needs to adjust the rule. @Ken_Rosenthal Not a new rule! If you have been around baseball a lot of pitchers use sweat/ rosin.Just a little suspicious that one umpire has been involved in most of the ejections. Maybe he needs to adjust the rule. @Ken_Rosenthal Not a new rule! If you have been around baseball a lot of pitchers use sweat/ rosin. Just a little suspicious that one umpire has been involved in most of the ejections. Maybe he needs to adjust the rule.

Chris @KRNG_Chris @Ken_Rosenthal Pitchers can’t use any legal sticky stuff to make sure a ball they’re throwing 90+ mph doesn’t hit someone in the head, but using 34 lbs of pine tar on your bat, helmet, and jersey is fine? Mlb rules make 0 sense. If you want more runs per game just use the 2019 Juiced baseballs. @Ken_Rosenthal Pitchers can’t use any legal sticky stuff to make sure a ball they’re throwing 90+ mph doesn’t hit someone in the head, but using 34 lbs of pine tar on your bat, helmet, and jersey is fine? Mlb rules make 0 sense. If you want more runs per game just use the 2019 Juiced baseballs.

Razzball @Razzball @Ken_Rosenthal You did a “shut up and play” and it’s very bad @Ken_Rosenthal You did a “shut up and play” and it’s very bad

MLB fans don't agree with Rosenthal's stance on Max Scherzer. If he was using just rosin and sweat, fans don't think it should be a problem. But in the memo sent to all teams before the season, the league stated that rosin could qualify as an illegal substance in certain situations.

Stacy NYC @Hustlediva1 @Ken_Rosenthal He did. He used rosin, an approved substance that’s on the mound. MLB are the ones who need to “adjust” to their own rules or clarify what they are now considering “too much rosin”. And a standard way to evaluate that, not an ump on the field saying “it seemed too sticky to me”🙄 @Ken_Rosenthal He did. He used rosin, an approved substance that’s on the mound. MLB are the ones who need to “adjust” to their own rules or clarify what they are now considering “too much rosin”. And a standard way to evaluate that, not an ump on the field saying “it seemed too sticky to me”🙄

I’ll rip apart any player that used enhancers to elevate their game, but I find it hard to believe that NOW at the age of 40 Max will start cheating. @Ken_Rosenthal Until the MLB states he was using something other than rosin, I’m going to continue to be in the side of Max Scherzer.I’ll rip apart any player that used enhancers to elevate their game, but I find it hard to believe that NOW at the age of 40 Max will start cheating. @MetsMoods @Ken_Rosenthal Until the MLB states he was using something other than rosin, I’m going to continue to be in the side of Max Scherzer. I’ll rip apart any player that used enhancers to elevate their game, but I find it hard to believe that NOW at the age of 40 Max will start cheating.

Phill @MeekPhill_ @Ken_Rosenthal Are you going to tell pitchers they aren’t allowed to sweat? @Ken_Rosenthal Are you going to tell pitchers they aren’t allowed to sweat?

John Fanizzi @fanizzi__ @Ken_Rosenthal When something seems insane, it’s ok to to speak out against insanity. Rosin is not an illegal substance. Maybe the burden should be on the mlb to Clarify? Not the players to step on eggshells around rules. @Ken_Rosenthal When something seems insane, it’s ok to to speak out against insanity. Rosin is not an illegal substance. Maybe the burden should be on the mlb to Clarify? Not the players to step on eggshells around rules.

RJB @RJBJrThe3rd @Ken_Rosenthal So basically what we’re saying is, is that it’s ok for German to wash down the rosin, but since Max got a certain ump (who’s the only guy to throw anyone out for “illegal substance” since they started checking) he needs to adapt to the rules????? cmon Ken we got double standards @Ken_Rosenthal So basically what we’re saying is, is that it’s ok for German to wash down the rosin, but since Max got a certain ump (who’s the only guy to throw anyone out for “illegal substance” since they started checking) he needs to adapt to the rules????? cmon Ken we got double standards

All in all, this was a bad look for the league. MLB needs to get together and get a clear ruling on what is deemed an illegal substance and what is not. Not just for the players but for the fans, too.

Max Scherzer's ejection could be costly for the New York Mets

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

One of the reasons Max Scherzer was so angry was because he knew the penalty for a pitcher caught using illegal substances. It is a 10-game suspension. This is the last thing they want to see for a team that is already missing an ace in Justin Verlander.

