Max Scherzer was ejected on Wednesday during the New York Mets' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Umpire Phil Cuzzi told Scherzer to wash his hands and glove after a midinning check. Scherzer returned with a new glove, but when his hand was checked again, it wasn't cleaned up to Cuzzi's standards.
This sent Scherzer into a frenzy, swearing that he wasn't using anything illegal. He said it was just sweat and rosin, while the umpiring crew didn't believe the amount of stickiness could come from just rosin.
Ken Rosenthal, one of the most prominent baseball writers, believes Scherzer's ejection was warranted. As Scherzer washed his hands in the tunnel, he applied rosin and sweat before returning to the field. The problem is that the only approved rosin a pitcher can use is the one on the mound. The rosin bag on the mound is the one that has already been inspected before the game.
Rosenthal also believes Scherzer should have been prepared for something like this. The league sent a memo to all teams discussing how often umpires would check for foreign substances between innings.
"This incident is not withstanding. MLB needs a more objective solution to this issue," one fan tweeted.
"Not a new rule! If you have been around baseball a lot of pitchers use sweat/rosin. Just a little suspicious that one umpire has been involved in most of the ejections. Maybe he needs to adjust the rule," another fan tweeted.
MLB fans don't agree with Rosenthal's stance on Max Scherzer. If he was using just rosin and sweat, fans don't think it should be a problem. But in the memo sent to all teams before the season, the league stated that rosin could qualify as an illegal substance in certain situations.
All in all, this was a bad look for the league. MLB needs to get together and get a clear ruling on what is deemed an illegal substance and what is not. Not just for the players but for the fans, too.
Max Scherzer's ejection could be costly for the New York Mets
One of the reasons Max Scherzer was so angry was because he knew the penalty for a pitcher caught using illegal substances. It is a 10-game suspension. This is the last thing they want to see for a team that is already missing an ace in Justin Verlander.