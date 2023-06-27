The economics of the MLB is a fascinating area. Although there is a high level of standardization within the league, each team caters to it's own particular local market, and charges accordingly.
Traditionally, older teams with a more cemented fanbase can charge higher prices. Moreover, name reckognition goes a long way when it comes to driving ticket and memoribilia sales.
Recently, Fox Sports posted a graphic that profiled the top ten most expensive tickets in the MLB. Unsurprisingly, the most well-known teams topped off the list.
"Here are the top 10 highest average ticket prices in ballparks this year (ht @statistacharts)" - FOX Sports: MLB
Fans, however, are not as impressed. Many commented beneath the picture, saying that many of the teams charging the highest prices are those with the most dissapointing records in 2023.
Some fans believe that the ticket price index should be compared with team payroll. The New York Mets, who are the league's highest-spending team, did not make the list. While other, smaller market teams like the Baltimore Orioles did find their way on to the list.
Predictably, the New York Yankees received a lot of flak online for their listed price. Despite charging $186 per ticket on average, the team has treated fans to a 43-35 record this year, putting them 9.5 games back in the AL East. More still, the team is without superstar captain Aaron Judge, who has been out with an injured toe since June 3.
Additionally, teams like the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were also singled out. Despite ranking high on the list of ticket prices, neither team looks poised to make the postseason, meaning that fans have been paying to see an unsuccessful season out of their players on the field.
MLB baseball remains one of the most irreplaceable experiences out there
While the tickets are undoubtedly getting increasingly expensive, the experience of being at a baseball game can, if everything goes right, be second to none.
Hearing about the prices that teams are charging is an easy thing to criticize. However, each team works like an economy with different cash inflows and outflows to take into consideration. It's true that many fans were not happy with the information they read into concerning ticket prices. However, those same unhappy fans will, in all likelyhood, continue to support their team, no matter what the cost may come to.