The economics of the MLB is a fascinating area. Although there is a high level of standardization within the league, each team caters to it's own particular local market, and charges accordingly.

Traditionally, older teams with a more cemented fanbase can charge higher prices. Moreover, name reckognition goes a long way when it comes to driving ticket and memoribilia sales.

Recently, Fox Sports posted a graphic that profiled the top ten most expensive tickets in the MLB. Unsurprisingly, the most well-known teams topped off the list.

"Here are the top 10 highest average ticket prices in ballparks this year (ht @statistacharts)" - FOX Sports: MLB

Fans, however, are not as impressed. Many commented beneath the picture, saying that many of the teams charging the highest prices are those with the most dissapointing records in 2023.

Tyler @Rise_Salute @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Stubhub is cheaper never buy through the team @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Stubhub is cheaper never buy through the team

Some fans believe that the ticket price index should be compared with team payroll. The New York Mets, who are the league's highest-spending team, did not make the list. While other, smaller market teams like the Baltimore Orioles did find their way on to the list.

Coach DRAT @XDRATx @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Do you have the side by side with payroll? My O's standout as a bit pricey for how much they spend. @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Do you have the side by side with payroll? My O's standout as a bit pricey for how much they spend.

Alex Steenery @AlexSteenery @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Surprised Camden is in the top 10. Been going to a lot of games recently and have sat in great seats for under $70 with fees via ballpark app @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Surprised Camden is in the top 10. Been going to a lot of games recently and have sat in great seats for under $70 with fees via ballpark app

Predictably, the New York Yankees received a lot of flak online for their listed price. Despite charging $186 per ticket on average, the team has treated fans to a 43-35 record this year, putting them 9.5 games back in the AL East. More still, the team is without superstar captain Aaron Judge, who has been out with an injured toe since June 3.

JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Yankees charging the 2nd most with a lineup consisted of guys like Jake Bauers, Josh Donaldson and Billy McKinney is wild @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Yankees charging the 2nd most with a lineup consisted of guys like Jake Bauers, Josh Donaldson and Billy McKinney is wild

joe @stunners77 @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Yankee stadium Go to a game against a crappy team seat geek $30 @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts Yankee stadium Go to a game against a crappy team seat geek $30

Additionally, teams like the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were also singled out. Despite ranking high on the list of ticket prices, neither team looks poised to make the postseason, meaning that fans have been paying to see an unsuccessful season out of their players on the field.

Patrick @Nedved93 @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts So this projects the Padres to make about $459 mil on ticket sales this season. Double their payroll. I think it’s sustainable then. @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts So this projects the Padres to make about $459 mil on ticket sales this season. Double their payroll. I think it’s sustainable then.

D.A @D_A_76 @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts On top of ripping off their fans, @Dodgers PR slaps many in their face by yielding to activists and welcoming divisiveness and religious insults. Just as long as everyone gets paid, who cares about the fans? @MLBONFOX @StatistaCharts On top of ripping off their fans, @Dodgers PR slaps many in their face by yielding to activists and welcoming divisiveness and religious insults. Just as long as everyone gets paid, who cares about the fans?

MLB baseball remains one of the most irreplaceable experiences out there

While the tickets are undoubtedly getting increasingly expensive, the experience of being at a baseball game can, if everything goes right, be second to none.

Hearing about the prices that teams are charging is an easy thing to criticize. However, each team works like an economy with different cash inflows and outflows to take into consideration. It's true that many fans were not happy with the information they read into concerning ticket prices. However, those same unhappy fans will, in all likelyhood, continue to support their team, no matter what the cost may come to.

