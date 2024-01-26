MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Brewers players to target besides Christian Yelich, Corbin Burnes & Devin Williams

The Milwaukee Brewers will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the most interesting clubs to monitor. It's hard to deny that the Brew Crew has one of the top rosters in the National League but they have expressed interest in trading away some of their veteran superstar such as Corbin Burnes.

If the Milwaukee Brewers opt to trade away Cobrin Burnes, it will certainly affect their playoff outlook in 2024. That being said, no matter where Corbin Burnes lands, he will still find himself as one of the most coveted starting pitchers in fantasy baseball.

Players like Burnes, Christian Yelich, and Devin Williams are among the top players are their positions heading into the 2024 fantasy baseball season. As a result, they will find themselves taken early in drafts. Aside from those three players, the Milwaukee Brewers have a number of players who could make an impact during the 2024 fantasy baseball season.

Here's a look at three Milwaukee Brewers to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - William Contreras

This one may be too easy, but William Contreras enters the 2024 campaign as one of the top-ranked catchers in fantasy baseball. The 26-year-old brother of star Willson Contreras, William is coming off an excellent 2023 season for Milwaukee.

"William Contreras VS Rhys Hoskins in the 2024 NL MVP race" - @GOATRodgersSZN

The young catcher posted a .289 batting average with 17 home runs and 78 RBIs. He even added six stolen bases, which only helps his value. Contreras will likely come with a hefty price tag but he will be well worth it.

#2 - Rhys Hoskins

There is a chance that veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins will be the top signing of the offseason. An on-base star at first base, Hoskins is coming off a major injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2023 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. If he can return to his pre-injury form, he could be a steal for both the Milwaukee Brewers and fantasy managers who gambled on him in drafts.

#3 - Jackson Chourio

One of the top prospects in the MLB, Jackson Chourio could be a true league-winning talent if given enough of an opportunity in 2024. The fact that Milwaukee signed Chourio to an eight-year, $82,000,000 contract suggests that he will be given plenty of chances to prove himself in the MLB this season.

"When you remember that you have Jackson Chourio on your dynasty league team" - @MKEMatt13

