MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Phillies players to target besides Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler & Trea Turner

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to finally get over the hump in 2024 and secure their first World Series title since 2008. After reaching the World Series in 2022 and the NLCS in 2023, Philadelphia and its star-studded roster is poised to make another deep postseason run in 2024.

Thanks to a loaded lineup and talented pitching staff, the Philadelphia Phillies will not only be one of the favorites to win the World Series in 2024 but also one of the most popular rosters in fantasy baseball.

The likes of Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner will all undoubtedly be selected in the first few rounds of fantasy baseball drafts. The key when it comes to a team like the Phillies in fantasy baseball is finding which pieces of the roster will come at a discounted draft price.

A look at three Philadelphia Phillies players that managers should target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Bryson Stott

Bryson Stott is coming off the best season of his young MLB career in 2023. The 26-year-old infielder set new career highs across the board, posting a .280 batting average with 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a whopping 31 stolen bases.

If Stott can maintain this level of production, he could be one of the true draft-day bargains on the Phillies roster this season.

Expand Tweet

"Minor tweaks and improvements can make Bryson Stott a Top 5 2B" - @McFrosty86

#2 - Nick Castellanos

Much like Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos is also coming off one of the best seasons of his career. The veteran outfielder posted a .272 batting average with 29 home runs and 106 RBIs for the Philadelphia Phillies last season.

It's worth mentioning that Castellanos also set a new high in strikeouts last season, so expectations may need to be tempered a little. This could come to the benefit of fantasy managers, however, as those high strikeouts might lower his draft stock, which could help when looking for a stud outfielder in the middle rounds of drafts.

#3 - Kyle Schwarber

At this point of his career, we know what we are going to get from Kyle Schwarber: a low batting average paired with elite home run numbers.

Although Schwaber led to the MLB in strikeouts in 2023, he also set a new career high in walks drawn. If owners are looking for a cheaper source of power, look no further than the two-time All-Star.

Expand Tweet

"2023 Kyle Schwarber vs 1903 Willie Keeler" - @Brooks_Gate

