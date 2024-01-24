MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Red Sox players to target besides Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida & Trevor Story

It's difficult to predict how the Boston Red Sox will fare in 2024. One of the most iconic franchises in baseball history, Boston has fallen on tough times lately, having not made the postseason since 2021. That being said, there are a number of talented players on the roster, including perennial MVP contender Rafael Devers.

When it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball, Rafael Devers will unquestionably be the first player from the Boston Red Sox off the board. From there, it becomes a little less clear which players will be selected early. There should be plenty of interest in proven stars such as Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida come draft season, however, there are a number of young players with intriguing upside in 2024.

Here's a look at three Boston Red Sox players fantasy baseball managers should target in 2024

#1 - Enmanuel Valdez

There are a number of young players who are often talked about when it comes to late-round selections in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, however, Enmanuel Valdez is not one of them. The 25-year-old was limited to only 49 games last season but was effective in that short window, posting a .266 batting average with six home runs, 19 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

"Enmanuel Valdez launched a 469-ft moonshot for the @WooSox Where does that land among the longest measured Triple-A homers this year?" - @MLBPipeline

He could be an effective late-round selection in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts if he sees an expanded role this upcoming season. Keep an eye on Valdez as your draft rolls along.

#2 - Triston Casas

Triston Casas might be the most talked about young player from the Boston Red Sox entering the 2024 season. The first baseman was excellent last year, racking up 24 home runs and 66 RBIs, while also posting a solid .263 batting average.

Casas will likely see his draft stock rise throughout Spring Training, which means that managers may need to pay up in order to land him. But, he should pay dividends for the manager who snags him.

#3 - Vaughn Grissom

Vaughn Grissom might be the most intriguing Boston Red Sox player this upcoming season. The club acquired him in a major trade with the Atlanta Braves, which saw Chris Sale sent to Atlanta in exchange for Grissom. The move could pay off handsomely for Grissom since he should be given ample opportunity to prove himself at the major league level.

"Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds discussed the Red Sox big weekend of moves on @MLBNetwork this morning. "I think he'll be great... This kid's upside is crazy." - Reynolds on Vaughn Grissom" - @BOSSportsGordo

