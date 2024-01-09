MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 5 late round catchers to draft ahead of new season

When it comes to yearly MLB fantasy rankings, the catcher position is one that generally finds itself lower on lists. However, there have been a number of catchers who have emerged as viable fantasy options in recent years such as Adley Rutschman and William Contreras.

Although catchers are important for a complete team, fantasy managers tend to wait until the middle rounds to draft them. There are a number of intriguing catchers who may find themselves lower in the MLB fantasy rankings but can provide owners with late-round value.

Here's a closer look at five valuable catchers who may be low in the MLB fantasy rankings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Gabriel Moreno

One of the top catching prospects in recent seasons, Arizona Diamondbacks fans were given a taste of the sky-high potential of Gabriel Moreno. The 23-year-old thrived in his first full season in the MLB, producing a solid .284 batting average in 111 games.

Expand Tweet

"Sorry, Gabriel Moreno is the perfect catcher/player who can do no wrong. I look forward to watching him win the next 15 NL MVPs!" - @splitteraces

Although Gabriel Moreno may not provide much in terms of power, his on-base abilities and excellent batting skills should continue to thrive in the Arizona Diamondbacks lineup.

#2 - Mitch Garver

Mitch Garver enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career last year with the Texas Rangers. The veteran slugger finished the year with a .270 batting average with 19 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a .870 OPS. Although he moved to the Seattle Mariners this offseason, he should see plenty of action with his new club as a DH and as part of a catching rotation with Cal Raleigh.

#3 - Alejandro Kirk

Alejandro Kirk entered last season as one of the top catchers in the MLB fantasy rankings. However, after a disappointing showing last season, Kirk will likely see his draft stock plummet this upcoming season. Given the peaks he reached in 2022 with the Toronto Blue Jays, which earned him an All-Star appearance, he is worth a shot on late in fantasy drafts.

Expand Tweet

"Alejandro kirk is the best offensive catcher in the league (not really a hot take with his tools)" - @splitteraces

#4 - Willson Contreras

Although now in his 30s, Willson Contreras has been one of the most consistent catchers in the MLB. This makes him both a safe, but low-upside play when it comes to fantasy baseball. He may not have the ceiling of players such as Adley Rutchsman, but his floor is about as safe as they come, especially in terms of his placement in the MLB fantasy rankings.

#5 - Luis Campusano

There is still time for the San Diego Padres to add another catcher this offseason, however, 25-year-old Luis Campusano is currently in line to be the club's top catcher this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

"Thinkin bout how electric Luis Campusano’s 2024 season is gonna be" - @RyanCohen24

After a strong showing last year, which saw Campusano post a .319 batting in 49 games, as well as seven home runs and 30 RBIs, an expanded role could give him a top-ten finish at the position by the end of the year. He could be a steal at his position in the MLB fantasy rankings heading into the new year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.