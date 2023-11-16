MLB Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top 10 catchers still available on the market feat. Martin Maldonado, Mitch Garver

MLB Free Agency is upon us and there will be no shortage of attention given to the available players on the open market. Although the catcher position may be one of the weakest in this year's free agent class, there are a plethora of players who could make an impact next season.

A closer look at the top 10 catchers avaiable in MLB Free Agency

#1 - Mitch Garver

In a rather uninspiring catcher free agent market, Mitch Garver has emerged as the most sought-after star at the position. Coming off of a World Series championship, Mitch Garver could receive a payday in free agency.

#2 - Gary Sanchez

After finding his MLB career nearly over, Gary Sanchez was able to rebuild his value with the San Diego Padres. Although he continued to struggle with batting average, his 19 home runs last season could make him an attractive source of power.

#3 - Tom Murphy

Although Tom Murphy may not be the power source that Gary Sanchez is, the is an above-average hitter who can get on base. Last season he finished with an elite .290 batting average, which should secure him a contract sooner rather than later.

#4 - Victor Caratini

One of the more underrated players at the position, Victor Caratini could provide contenders with a solid rotational catcher. Like Tom Murphy, Cartini's .259 batting average keeps him from being negative in lineups. He should have no problem finding a new squad.

#5 - Yasmani Grandal

A two-time All-Star, Yasmani Grandal may be one of the most accomplished catchers on the open market. Although he may be in decline, his should draw interest from teams willing to gamble on him in free agency.

#6 - Francisco Mejia

Unlike many of the catchers in free agency, Francisco Mejia is under 30 years old. Given the fact that the former Tampa Bay Rays catcher is in his athletic prime, it could make him one of the most intriguing names at the position.

#7 - Martin Maldonado

Although Martin Maldonado may not provide much at the plate, he has been a stud on defense for the Houston Astros. A Gold Glove Award winner and World Series Champion, the 37-year-old has reportedly drawn interest from several contenders.

#8 - Austin Hedges

Similar to Maldonado, Austin Hedges will draw interest in free agency based on his defensive skills. As one of the best framers in the game, Hedges should be able to parlay his World Series title with the Texas Rangers into a new contract.

#9 - Roberto Perez

Roberto Perez may be nearing the end of his MLB career, however, during his prime, he proved his effectiveness on defense. The 34-year-old has won two Gold Glove Awards in his career, which could land him a gig as a backup, before potentially turning to coaching.

#10 - Jorge Alfaro

Jorge Alfaro is coming off of a disappointing campaign that was split between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Even though he was limited to 18 games last season, Alfaro is only a few years removed from hitting 18 home runs and 57 RBIs with the Miami Marlins.

