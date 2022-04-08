"It’s not like we’re talking about a radical alteration of the game for no reason" - MLB gears up for rule changes that will be implemented in 2023, commissioner Rob Manfred believes it to be the organic path

When the MLB was in lockdown this offseason, they adopted a few major rule changes that are to be implemented in the 2023 season.

Three major MLB rule changes

Three major rule changes were adopted. Bob Nightengales explained on Twitter what these rule changes will be.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The three rule changes that MLB wants to implement: Banning shifts, a pitch clock, and oversized bases can not begin before the 2024 season unless the union agrees. MLB wants the rules to go into effect in 2023. The three rule changes that MLB wants to implement: Banning shifts, a pitch clock, and oversized bases can not begin before the 2024 season unless the union agrees. MLB wants the rules to go into effect in 2023.

Commissioner Rob Manfred does not view these rule changes as monumental. When asked about it, he responded:

"It’s not like we’re talking about a radical alteration of the game for no reason" - MLB commisioner Rob Manfred

The pitch clock is being instituted to shorten the length of games. Major League games used to take 2.5 hours but now take 3 hours and ten minutes. In an effort to shorten the game time, there will be a pitch clock.

Commissioner Rob Manfred at 2021 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

The banning of the shift is the most controversial change of the three. Many proponents of the shift speak positively about the strategy required to hit around the shift. However, opponents of the shift will say it limits scoring. They are both right. Hitters have to figure out how to hit around the shift, but, on the other hand, the shift has proven effective in limiting scoring.

Another downfall of the shift is the amount of time it adds to the game. With players shifting in between pitches, the length of game time increases.

Bobby Nightengale @nightengalejr MLB announces the experimental rule changes in the minor leagues. All levels will have a pitch clock and oversized bases.



Triple-A is the only level that won't have restrictions on shifts. Select stadiums in Triple-A and Low-A will have an automatic strike zone. MLB announces the experimental rule changes in the minor leagues. All levels will have a pitch clock and oversized bases. Triple-A is the only level that won't have restrictions on shifts. Select stadiums in Triple-A and Low-A will have an automatic strike zone.

The third rule change, oversized bases, does not seem to be very controversial. There is little objection to it.

All in all, the 2023 season will look a lot different. To the casual fan, it may seem like business as usual, but for the keen observer, it will not be the same. Change is not necessarily a bad thing. It is often quite the opposite. These changes could lead to shortened games and more fans. We all know that baseball could use all the fans they can get right now.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt