MLB Hitters Power Rankings: Top 10 red-hot sluggers as Week 4 begins

The MLB hitter power rankings can fluctuate significantly on a week-to-week basis. While there are some hitters that remain among the best in baseball, it is difficult to determine which red-hot player should earn a spot on the list strictly on recent performances and which players might be incredibly talented but off to a slow start. This list will likely change on a weekly basis given the nature of professional baseball.

A closer look at the top 10 MLB hitter power rankings

#10 - Tyler Soderstrom

The Athletics have been crushing the ball in their first season playing in Sacramento with Tyler Soderstrom being one of the stars leading the charge. The former first round pick has been a monster at the plate so far, posting a .305 batting average with 6 home runs and 11 RBI through 16 games this season.

#9 - Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber has made a living by crushing baseballs over the fence, something that he has continued doing so far in 2025. Schwarber is tied for the MLB lead with 6 home runs, however, what has made his performances more impressive is his .273 batting average and 11 walks. The Phillies star is getting on base for his club, something that has been important given the struggles of their other stars.

#8 - Spencer Torkelson

One of the most surprising breakout stars so far this season has been Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers. After entering the Majors as one of the most hyped prospects of his class, Torkelson is finally putting it all together at the plate and could be a game-changer for the Tigers this season. There is a chance that he falls out of the top 10 hitter power rankings, however, at this rate, it might not happen soon.

#7 - Jackson Chourio

The Milwaukee Brewers might have a true superstar on their hands when it comes to Jackson Chourio. The young outfielder continues to prove why he was such as coveted prospect coming into the league, posting a .292 batting average and with plenty of power. Chourio has all of the tools to climb the power rankings before the end of the year.

#6 - Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani remain must-watch television even if he is getting off to a slow start by his standards. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is one of the elite power/speed combos in baseball and should find himself near the top of the MLB hitter power rankings before all is said and done.

#5 - Logan O'Hoppe

There is no denying the massive step that Logan O'Hoppe has taken this season. Thanks to his incredible .333 batting average and 5 homers, the Los Angeles Angels find themselves at the top of the AL West and look to have taken a significant step in the right direction. O'Hoppe could be the number one catcher by the end of the season if he keeps this up.

#4 - Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll was a bit of a disappointment in 2024 compared to his standards, however the Arizona Diamondbacks superstar looks like he is back on track. Through 16 games this season, Carroll has posted a career-best .333 batting average with a whopping 1.123 OPS, while also adding 5 home runs in the process. He comes in 4th on this MLB hitter power rankings list.

#3 - Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres have been arguably the best team in baseball and Fernando Tatis Jr. has been at the forefront of that success. The shortstop-turned-outfielder has been electric at the plate. Even though it is still early, Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .351 and has a serious case to be higher in the power rankings thanks to his impact on his team's success.

#2 - Kyle Tucker

The Chicago Cubs have been the most potent lineup in baseball, serving as the only club in baseball to score over 100 runs. The All-Star outfielder has been a big reason for the team's success as he leads the Majors in hits, runs scored, and triples. Kyle Tucker will undoubtedly find himself in MVP conversations if he can maintain this level of production as the season rolls along.

#1 - Aaron Judge

It may be no surprise that Aaron Judge tops the MLB hitter power rankings yet again this week. The New York Yankees superstar leads the league with 20 RBI, while also being tied for the MLB lead with 6 home runs and a whopping .357 batting average. The two-time MVP appears on track for yet another award if he can stay healthy.

