MLB Hitters Power Rankings: Top 10 red-hot sluggers as Week 5 begins

As we roll into Week 5 of the MLB season, sluggers are getting into the groove, and the hitting numbers are on the rise. These top 10 sluggers are continuously providing the spark for their respective teams by tearing the cover off the ball.

The list sees several big names who are already gunning for the MVP honors. While it's too early to predict season-end honors, a more realistic version would be to assume they do well in the coming week, given their recent stellar performances.

Looking at the Top 10 red-hot sluggers entering Week 5

10. Mike Trout

Stats: .184 AVG | .289 OBP | .513 SLG | .802 OPS

HR: 8 | RBI: 16

Trout's average might not be good, but he's doing well taking the pitchers deep. Not to mention, the Angels hitter is a threat every time he steps into the box. He had two walks and one hit in his last game.

9. Tommy Edman

Stats: .261 AVG | .298 OBP | .545 SLG | .843 OPS

HR: 7 | RBI: 15

The only Dodger making this list is not Shohei Ohtani. Edman has been scorching hot at the plate, and the club is already reaping benefits from his steady production at second base.

8. James Wood

Stats: .232 AVG | .337 OBP | .524 SLG | .861 OPS

HR: 7 | RBI: 17

Wood has been the brightest star for the Nationals this season with him basically running point for the team's scoring charge. His above-average slugging and OPS, along with seven home runs, show his hot bat won't be hitting the wall this week.

7. Cal Raleigh

Stats: .244 AVG | .343 OBP | .605 SLG | .948 OPS

HR: 9 | RBI: 16

Raleigh is tied for the major league lead with nine homers. He has hit four home runs in his last five games and should be coming up big again for the Mariners this week.

6. Kyle Schwarber

Stats: .269 AVG | .424 OBP | .577 SLG | 1.001 OPS

HR: 7 | RBI: 16

Schwarber finds himself on this list for not only his home run count but also for walking. The Phillies' leadoff hitter is seeing the ball exceptionally well with 19 walks and seven home runs already.

5. Tyler Soderstrom

Stats: .298 AVG | .362 OBP | .643 SLG | 1.005 OPS

HR: 9 | RBI: 19

Athletics star Soderstrom has quietly made a name for himself this season. His nine homers are tied with Cal Raleigh for the major league lead. He has been hitless (0-for-7 in the last two games) for far too long now, and he should be business this week.

4. Spencer Torkelson

Stats: .288 AVG | .392 OBP | .638 SLG | 1.030 OPS

HR: 7 | RBI: 21

Torkelson has homered at least once in the last three series for the Tigers and could come good again next series. The Tigers' first baseman is expected to do well in the coming week as well.

3. Corbin Carroll

Stats: .323 AVG | .394 OBP | .645 SLG | 1.039 OPS

HR: 7 | RBI: 19

Carroll has already stolen four bags on top of good hitting numbers. Such numbers put the Diamondbacks slugger high on this list, and he's expected to do even better in the coming games.

2. Fernando Tatis Jr.

Stats: .358 AVG | .436 OBP | .691 SLG | 1.127 OPS

HR: 8 | RBI: 16

Tatis seems to have tapped his inner superstar yet again. Apart from the eight home runs, he has swiped seven bags, showing his value. Thanks to him, the Padres (16-6) enjoy the best record in the majors.

1. Aaron Judge

Stats: .390 AVG | .495 OBP | .707 SLG | 1.202 OPS

HR: 7 | RBI: 25

Judge continues to put up video-game-level slash lines as he leads the league in OPS and several other stats. He's a home run threat every time he steps onto the box, and the pitchers have already pivoted to prefer walking him rather than facing him.

