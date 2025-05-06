MLB Hitters Power Rankings: Top 10 red-hot sluggers as Week 7 begins ft. Aaron Judge & Pete Alonso

Fans have seen some pretty good baseball early in the 2025 MLB season. Some players have added onto what they did last year, while some hitters have surprisingly come out strong.

We have guys like Aaron Judge continuing to be a persistent pest at the plate. But you also have guys like Pete Crow-Armstrong who are quickly making a name for themselves. With the season now in Week 7, we take a look at the hitters who have been tearing the cover off the ball.

A closer look at the top 10 MLB hitter power rankings

#10 - Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh has turned things up at the plate recently. He has caught a hot streak, hitting home run after home run. He now has 12 home runs, which leads all other MLB hitters.

He has a chance to be one of only two other catchers who have led the sport in home runs. However, it is still early, and he will need to continue to stay hot and avoid injury if he wants to make that happen.

#9 - Pete Crow-Armstrong

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been stellar for the Chicago Cubs both in the field and at the plate. Across 36 games, he is hitting .271/.306/.550 with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 26 runs batted in, and 12 stolen bases.

#8 - Kyle Tucker

From one Cub to another, Kyle Tucker has been another bat in Chicago's lineup that has been excellent. His .284/.393/.560 slash line with nine home runs has his team riding high, sitting in first place in the National League Central.

Tucker has been as advertised after coming over to Chicago in the Houston Astros trade. The Cubs will certainly do their best to keep him on the roster following the end of this season.

#7 - Jorge Polanco

Jorge Polanco has had a great start to the 2025 MLB season. He is seeing the ball well and getting on base at a great clip. During 26 games, he has hit .369/.407/.750 with nine home runs and 27 runs batted in. He is on pace to shatter his career high of 33 home runs that he hit in 2021.

#6 - Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll has been electric this season. He currently leads all other MLB hitters with his four triples, but he has also increased his power this season. In just 35 games, he already has 10 homers.

#5 - Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is back to leading the Los Angeles Dodgers' offense again this year. He has been a nuisance with the bat in his hands, especially following the birth of his daughter a few weeks ago. His latest home run came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, and it was an absolute shot, getting recorded at 117.9 mph off the bat.

#4 - Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has returned to form this season, and he has San Diego Padres fans excited. He has been able to do it all so far, hitting for average, hitting for power, and swiping bags with ease. He must continue this pace if he wants to help San Diego reach the MLB postseason again this year.

#3 - Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. is picking up right where he left off last season. After finishing second in the AL MVP race, the slugger is trying to leave no doubt about what he is doing this season.

He just saw his 22-game hit streak come to a close May 2nd against the Baltimore Orioles. He has been a tough out this year, hitting .314 with 14 doubles, four home runs, 18 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases.

#2 - Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso is doing all he can to make the Mets the premier team in New York. The slugger has decreased his strikeout rate tremendously this season and is slashing .349/.469/.674 with 13 doubles, nine home runs, and 33 runs batted in.

#1 - Aaron Judge

It should come as no surprise that Aaron Judge sits atop this list. There is seemingly nothing he cannot do at the plate, and fans are witnessing history in the making. His .414 batting average across 35 games says it all. He is seeing the ball well, maybe better than any other MLB hitter ever has.

