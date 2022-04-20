MLB Injury News Roundup: Bryce Harper Prepares for a Friday comeback to the right field; Mike Trout set to return after getting hit by a pitch on Sunday; Houston Astros 7-time All-Star Jose Altuve unlikely to make an appearance before weekend - April 20, 2022

The third week of MLB action has been jam-packed. Clayton Kershaw made history with his 100th win at Dodger Stadium, the first woman ever to coach in the MLB has taken the field, and Chicago Cubs sensation Seiya Suzuki has taken the league by storm.

Regarding injuries, there has also been a plethora of stars who have had to take some unforeseen time off. Here is our MLB injury news roundup for April 20, 2022.

Bryce Harper among the MLB stars poised to make a comeback

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will get back to the outfield this week

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been dealing with soreness in his elbow. The slugger has played the balance of games this week in the DH slot on account of his ailment.

Thanks to the new rules enacted in the MLB this season, National League teams are able to avail a designated hitter for the first time. Bryce Harper has made clear that he plans to return to his natural position in right field for the Phillies' Friday game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

LA Angels tank Mike Trout looks ready to go

LA Angels outfielder Mike Trout was hit on the hand by an inside pitch thrown by Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton on April 17. Trout, who was seen grimacing in pain, left the game at Globe Life Field.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Mike Trout exits the game after getting hit in the hand by a pitch Mike Trout exits the game after getting hit in the hand by a pitch https://t.co/x9WvHRk7nR

After X-ray results determined the pitch did not break any bones in Trout's hand, the three-time MVP will likely be back in action by the end of this week.

Houston Astros Jose Altuve likely out for the remainder of the week

One of the smallest-statured men in the MLB, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, will likely not be back in action before the weekend.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jose Altuve was just forced to exit the Astros game with what looks like a potential hamstring injury Jose Altuve was just forced to exit the Astros game with what looks like a potential hamstring injury https://t.co/sfPLGLcAX8

Altuve, 31, left in the eighth inning of Monday's game against the LA Angels with a hamstring strain. Altuve, who helped carry the Astros to the World Series last season, will undergo a series of tests that will likely tie him up until at least the weekend.

These players are all likely to be back by next week at the latest. Thankfully, none of them were plagued by anything serious. No doubt they will all be eager to get back into action and help their teams in the early going of the season.

