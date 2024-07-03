MLB Injury Update: Padres' Xander Bogaerts May Start Rehab Soon; Astros’ Kyle Tucker’s Recovery Gaining Momentum and more - July 3

A number of superstars, who are making significant progress, headline an action-packed collection of injury updates from across the MLB. The baseball season is by far the longest of any sport in North America, which makes it understandable why injuries play a key role in deciding winning and losing each year. Here's a closer look at some of Wednesday's most significant injury updates.

MLB Injury Updates for July 3

Xander Bogaerts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Diego Padres could soon see one of their top stars return to action. Veteran infielder Xander Bogaerts underwent a CT at the beginning of the week, with results proving that he is ready to play again. Although there is no timeline yet for his return to the MLB lineup, he is expected to begin a rehab assignment before the end of the week.

Trending

Kyle Tucker

Houston Astros superstar Kyle Tucker has been sidelined since June 7 with a shin contusion. Although it has taken longer than expected for him to return to the lineup, the team gave a positive injury update regarding his status. Manager Joe Espada said that Tucker has been progressing in the batting cages and hopes to do some on-field work by Thursday.

Expand Tweet

"#Astros Kyle Tucker left tonight's game with a shin injury after fouling a ball off his shin in this at-bat. He could not finish the at-bat and left the game" - @Mike_Kurland

Justin Verlander

Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander will remain out of the pitching rotation for the foreseeable future, however, the team provided a positive injury update on the star. Verlander has begun playing catch at 60 feet, which is a step in the right direction, although it will be some time before he is back in the MLB rotation.

Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis is one of the most exciting players in baseball when he is healthy, unfortunately for Lewis, he has yet again been placed on the IL. The Minnesota Twins have placed Lewis on the 10-day IL with a right adductor strain. It's been reported by Dan Hayes of The Athletic that his strain is considered a Grade 2 which will keep him out beyond the All-Star break.

Expand Tweet

"Royce Lewis is going on the IL" - @TalkinBaseball_

Kerry Carpenter

The Detroit Tigers have given injury updates on a number of their stars. One of these players is young outfielder Kerry Carpenter who has been sidelined with a lumbar stress fracture. The outfielder will be shut down temporarily after experiencing some increased discomfort in his back.

Javier Baez

Another Detroit Tigers player on the IL is Javier Baez. The team announced that the former All-Star, who started a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday, will likely play several games before being activated. It's been a difficult season for Jaez, however, he could soon be back in the lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback