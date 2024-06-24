MLB Injury Update: Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton back on IL; Astros' Justin Verlander pulled from Saturday start and more - June 24

As we get closer to the end of June, many teams have given important injury updates regarding some of their star players. Given the nature of baseball and the amount of games teams have to play each season, it's never surprising to see players sidelined with various ailments.

With the All-Star getting closer, we look at some of the most recent injury updates across the MLB.

MLB Injury Update for June 24

Justin Verlander

It looks as if Father Time might be finally catching up to Justin Verlander. The future Hall of Famer has dealt with various injuries this season and is now dealing with a neck issue.

The 41-year-old was scratched from his start on Saturday with some neck discomfort. He could miss his next start.

Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have been ravaged by injuries lately, with slugger Giancarlo Stanton becoming the latest star to hit the IL. The former NL MVP was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain and is expected to be sidelined for roughly four weeks.

"Giancarlo Stanton says his recovery timeline should be in the "4-week range" On how frustrated he is: "My feelings don't really matter in this time, it's gonna be about four weeks and I gotta do what I can to get there." - @snyyankees

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out of action since Friday when he exited the game after being struck by a pitch.

The superstar is considered day-to-day for the time being, but there's a chance that he could be available for Monday's series opener. Fans will need to pay attention as the game approaches to see if there are any new injury updates on the star.

Zac Gallen

The Arizona Diamondbacks have received a positive injury update regarding star pitcher Zac Gallen.

The superstar has been sidelined since May 30 with a right hamstring strain but is set to face live batters on Monday. If all goes according to plan and he can avoid any setbacks, he could return to the lineup by this weekend.

"I think I threw 52 pitches last time, so probably somewhere in the 65-range." Zac Gallen will throw another sim game today as he rehabs his strained right hamstring. @Dbacks | #Dbacks" - @MLBNetworkRadio

Merrill Kelly

Although the Arizona Diamondbacks received a positive injury update about Zac Gallen, the same cannot be said about Merrill Kelly. Kelly has been placed on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain and is expected to be out of action until at least the middle of August.

Blake Snell

It has been a year to forget for Blake Snell, as poor performances and injuries have plagued him all season.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is on the 15-day IL with a left groin strain but has already begun pitching in rehab games. On Saturday, Sneel pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two runs and three hits without recording a strikeout.