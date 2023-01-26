Shohei Ohtani was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season for the Los Angeles Angels.

The Japanese sensation fell just short of a second consecutive American League MVP vote. The two-way star was once again dominant on both the pitching and hitting front, and has developed into one of the league's most valuable players.

Despite Shohei's phenomenal numbers, the Angels may still consider trading one of their prized assets. The club's inability to re-sign him to a long-term deal means he will become a free agent at the end of the season. There are plenty of suitors interested and speculation is rampant about where he will end up.

MLB insider Andy Martino seems to believe that the New York Yankees and New York Mets will both be in the running for the former AL MVP:

"Both New York teams talked to the Angels about Ohtani last year"

Per a recent article on SNY, Martino outlined each team's chances of signing the two-time All-Star.

SNY @SNYtv @martinonyc & On Mets Hot Stove, @emacSNY @Todd_Zeile discuss Andy's reporting on the non-sale of the Angels affecting the Mets' pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, and if there might be something more to Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the team on.sny.tv/jv4k5wk On Mets Hot Stove, @emacSNY, @martinonyc & @Todd_Zeile discuss Andy's reporting on the non-sale of the Angels affecting the Mets' pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, and if there might be something more to Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the team on.sny.tv/jv4k5wk https://t.co/KE6SpAS67z

"On Mets Hot Stove, @emacSNY, @martinonyc & @Todd_Zeile discuss Andy's reporting on the non-sale of the Angels affecting the Mets' pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, and if there might be something more to Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the team https://on.sny.tv/jv4k5wk" - SNY

A $30 million agreement will keep the star in Southern California this year, but he is free to test the market in the offseason. Arte Moreno's decision to remain at the helm in Anaheim will most likely deter Ohtani from re-signing.

Under Moreno's leadership, the Angels have failed to make the playoffs for eight straight seasons. Only nine teams in MLB finished with a worse record than the Angels last year.

Shohei Ohtani will likely leave the Los Angeles Angels next year

Shohei Ohtani prepares in the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics

The fact that the Los Angeles Angels play in one of the toughest divisions in the league only adds to speculation that Shohei will move on.

The Houston Astros have reached the AL championships on six straight occasions. They won two World Series titles in that time. The Seattle Mariners reached the playoffs last year and the Texas Rangers invested heavily in their roster.

Front Office Sports @FOS Angels owner Arte Moreno turned down the highest sale price in baseball history, per @forbes.



At least three bidders, one from Japan, were offering more than the record $2.42 billion. Angels owner Arte Moreno turned down the highest sale price in baseball history, per @forbes.At least three bidders, one from Japan, were offering more than the record $2.42 billion. https://t.co/cz1hcPnDtT

"Angels owner Arte Moreno turned down the highest sale price in baseball history, per @forbes. At least three bidders, one from Japan, were offering more than the record $2.42 billion." - Front Office Sports

If the Angels start poorly, expect rumors to swirl around Anaheim about a trade. With Shohei Ohtani, the club gets two players for the price of one.

Consequently, expect to see one of the biggest contracts in MLB history next year if a bidding war takes place between the two New York powerhouses.

Poll : 0 votes