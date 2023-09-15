On September 14, the Boston Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom, their Chief Baseball Officer. The high-profile sacking comes as the team continues to dwell at the bottom of their division.

Bloom, 40, had held the position since 2019. When he was first brought on as a 36-year old, many believed that his youthful persona and can-do attitude would keep the good times rolling in Boston.

At the time he was hired, the Red Sox were one of the strongest teams in baseball. Over the past fifteen seasons, the team had won four World Series. They also had one of the highest payrolls in the league throughout that time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The Red Sox really fired Chaim Bloom right before Rosh Hashana, that’s just wrong" - Ari

A native of Philadelphia, Bloom began working with the Tampa Bay Rays, getting hired as an intern in 25. He is a graduate of Yale University and after being promoted to VP of Baseball Operations for the Rays in 2014, was lauded for fielding solid teams despite financial constraints.

After leaving the Rays in 2016, Bloom interviewed for several GM positions around the league. Eventually, he was chosen to replace outgoing Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski, who was widely considered to be the architect of the 2018 World Series-winning Sox squad.

According to analyst Michael Marino, Bloom's leadership abilities were one of the biggest factors that contributed to his dismissal.

Expand Tweet

"Asked one AL executive what the killer was for Chaim Bloom’s tenure in Boston, “Too indecisive. Struggled to make final determinations on anything and wasn’t good at balancing all of the voices in the room. Great baseball mind, not a great leader.” - Michael Marino

Under Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox saw their payroll decrease from number 2 in MLB to 11th this season. Under Bloom, several high-profile Red Sox departed the teams. These include David Price, Mookie Betts, as well as JD Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, a five-time Silver Slugger who signed an eleven-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres this past offseason.

Chaim Bloom has a bright future, the Red Sox do not

While some say that Bloom has done volumes for the Red Sox' prospect base, the team still has a very long way to go before it can be considered a contender. Bloom, meanwhile, is likely to find a new job before he knows it.

With a record of 74-73, the Red Sox are currently tied with the New York Yankees at the bottom of their division. Unfortunately, after having most of their talent completely gutted, things show no sign of getting better.