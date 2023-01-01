The Chicago Cubs rebuild is in full swing with Eric Hosmer the latest player to be linked with a move to the Windy City. Hosmer was an All-Star back in 2016 and has also won four Gold Glove Awards. He would offer the Cubs an experienced left-handed bat that has the ability to hit with power and a high batting average.

The Boston Red Sox had designated the first baseman for assignment a few weeks back and Hosmer will have the ability to choose his next destination. The Cubs are rumored to be looking into bringing the 33-year-old onboard.

"Eric Hosmer in talks with Cubs. Looks promising but no deal done yet." - Jon Heyman

A recent Tweet by Jon Heyman confirmed the Cubs' interest. The deal "looks promising" but the player and club are yet to finalize terms.

Hosmer made a name for himself with the Kansas City Royals. The organization drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2008 draft. After working his way up the minor league system, he was given a chance in the majors in 2011.

Hosmer spent seven years with the Royals and was part of the club's 2015 World Series championship team.

A move to the San Diego Padres saw Hosmer continue his good form. He hit 18 and 22 home runs in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Since then, however, his numbers have dipped with a total of just 29 homers in the past three seasons.

The Cubs are desperatly in need of offense after a poor 2022 season. The Northsiders won just 74 games last season and finished third in the National League Central. In 2021, they recorded just 71 wins.

The club finished the 2022 season ranked twenty-second in the MLB in runs (657). They ranked seventeenth in home runs (159) and nineteenth in the league in batting average (.238). Only Patrick Wisdom (25) and Willson Contreras (22) recorded more than 20 home runs.

First baseman Eric Hosmer is a four-time Gold Glove Award winner

First baseman Eric Hosmer reaches out to catch a fly ball at Comerica Park

After a rough couple of seasons, the Chicago Cubs are finally making moves. The Cubs have brought in All-Star level talent in Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger. The pitching has been shored up with the addition of Jameson Taillon from the New York Yankees.

"Eric Hosmer is "in talks" with the Cubs, per @JonHeyman" - B/R Walk-Off

Eric Hosmer is not the same player he was in 2016 but the experienced infielder could be a valuable addition to this young Cubs roster. With recent free agent signings, the Cubs are finally starting to look like a team that could challenge in 2023.

