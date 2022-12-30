The Seattle Mariners could still be looking to make some moves this offseason, with one insider linking them to Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds is a four-year veteran and has been selected to the All-Star team once in his career. He has been an excellent slugger for the Pittsburgh Pirates and requested a trade this offseason.

It remains unclear if the Pirates are willing to part ways with their rising star, but they will likely listen to trade offers. The Seattle Mariners are no strangers to making trades and it has become a core part of their philosophy for team building. This could be a good fit for a Mariners team looking to add offense to their lineup.

Jon Morosi joined a Seattle Sports radio show and shared his thoughts on potential Mariners moves, which they shared to Twitter.

"I do think Dipoto has been more aggressive in trades than the Dodgers or the Yankees. So if I’m a Mariner fan, I’m keeping that possibility open" - Jon Morosi

Being aggressive in trades is a high-risk way to acquire talent in the MLB, but high-risk comes with high-reward.

Bryan Reynolds would instantly improve the Seattle Mariners' offense

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves

The Mariners need all the offense they can get to keep up with the Houston Astros in the American League West. Reynolds hit 27 homers with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022 and is exactly what the Mariners are looking for.

This highlight package posted to YouTube encapsulates Bryan Reynolds' brilliant 2022 campaign.

The Seattle Mariners would benefit greatly from the addition of Bryan Reynolds despite the high price it might take to acquire him.

