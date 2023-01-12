Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the start of the offseason. With just one month until spring training officially begins, there's not a lot of time for interested parties to get a package together.

The New York Yankees have been among the most interested suitors for Reynolds as they have a glaring need in left field. However, a new report from Jon Morosi suggests that the Texas Rangers are the most serious suitors.

Morosi said on MLB Network:

"Bryan Reynolds, to me, with about a month or so before pitchers and catchers report, this is probably the last major remaining transaction still out there. I am told the Rangers among the most serious suitors for Reynolds right now."

He continued:

"We certainly cannot count out the Yankees, but the difference between the Yankees and Rangers is the Rangers have three pitching prospects among MLB Pipeline's top 100 and that is what the Pirates would want in that potential deal."

He added that the addition of Reynolds could be just what the Rangers need:

"You think about the American League West, if the Rangers can add Reynolds, in addition to all the pitching work they've done this offseason, all of a sudden, they become right part of that conversation to make the playoffs."

Reynolds could be a very good piece on a contender instead of the best player on the worst team in baseball. That is, if a team is able to pull off the blockbuster trade.

How likely is a Bryan Reynolds trade?

Despite interest from both the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, a Bryan Reynolds trade remains unlikely. The Pirates have maintained that they want a massive return for their star.

They've even said they want what the Washington Nationals got for Juan Soto. No team is going to offer that, but it shows how high the Pirates' asking price is - which will certainly deter most teams.

Will the Pittsburgh Pirates trade Bryan Reynolds?

The Rangers, Yankees and others remain interested, but there's no reason for the Pirates to settle for less right now.

