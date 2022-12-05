Bryan Reynolds outlined a trade request from the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees immediately expressed interest. The disgruntled outfielder doesn't want to remain in Pittsburgh and will have plenty of potential suitors if the Pirates honor his wish.

However, if they want him, it's hard to see a trade not at least being considered. Pittsburgh has stated they have no interest in trading him at this point, but a nice offer from New York could easily entice them.

According to Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey, the AL East champions are already looking into a deal.

Jason Mackey @JMackeyPG First tidbit from the lobby, per an industry source, is that the Yankees are “very much” in on Bryan Reynolds. “They’re on it.” … Not exactly breaking news that there’s significant interest in the Pirates outfielder. First tidbit from the lobby, per an industry source, is that the Yankees are “very much” in on Bryan Reynolds. “They’re on it.” … Not exactly breaking news that there’s significant interest in the Pirates outfielder.

Though it's not a shock that they are interested in a high-profile player in need of a new team, it is a bit surprising given the way they've operated in the last little bit.

They altered their philosophy to get better defensive players. It worked, as their defense last season was far and away a marked improvement over 2021.

Reynolds struggled defensively, to put it lightly, in 2022. He recorded -14 defensive runs saved, and that won't help the Yankees defense at all. Additionally, they have Harrison Bader in centerfield who excels defensively.

It's no surprise that they are doing their due diligence on Reynolds, but it would be a bit of a surprise for them to add a subpar defensive talent, even if he is excellent at the plate.

What might the Yankees' outfield look like in 2023?

Currently, the Yankees only have one starting outfielder left. Bader in centerfield was surrounded by Aaron Judge in right field and Aaron Hicks/Oswaldo Cabrera in left field.

Hicks is likely going to be moved and the previous starter, Andrew Benintendi, is a free agent after an injury. Judge remains unsigned.

New York v Boston Red Sox

The outfield may look very different, but they do have options. Assuming they achieve their goal of signing the AL MVP, they could field this lineup:

Judge, RF

Bader, CF

Reynolds/ Benintendi/ Brandon Nimmo/ Michael Brantley/ Wil Myers/ Mitch Haniger/ Etc.

There are plenty of options, and right now, Reynolds is one.

