The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are in full effect, with several teams pitching for him to join their rosters. As of now, the only team with a quantifiable offer is his New York Yankees, who have reportedly offered an eight-year deal for about $300 million.

Sources around the league suggest that the slugger is looking for a ninth year, as Ken Rosenthal said via the Athletic:

"The way the free-agent market for Aaron Judge is developing, it appears increasingly likely the winning bid will be for nine guaranteed years, sources involved in the negotiations say."

He took it a step further, saying this may force the Yankees and their MVP to make hard decisions:

"A nine-year deal for Judge, who turns 31 on April 26, would take him through his Age 39 season. The Yankees might need to decide if they are comfortable offering that long a contract to retain their star outfielder. Judge, in turn, might face a decision about whether he wants to leave the Yankees for one extra guaranteed year."

It remains to be seen how much it's worth it to play in pinstripes for the right fielder. That extra year that the Yankees very well may balk at (much like they did when they tried to sign Patrick Corbin and dodged a very bad bullet) might be worth it for a player that will be 39 at the time.

Why wouldn't the Yankees offer a ninth year to Aaron Judge?

The Yankees, despite having lots of money, have tried to be more frugal in recent years.

Last season, they elected to sign players like Anthony Rizzo and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa on friendlier deals instead of spend big on Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Freddie Freeman and others.

They didn't even really try to sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado and have been hesitant to sign large contracts in the recent years. The only reason they're doing so now is because it's their own home grown MVP.

However, that doesn't mean they'll send him a blank check. They have their limits, and a ninth season might be one of them. He'd be 39 and likely not nearly the player he is now, so they probably don't want to offer that.

If it comes down to it, they'd probably do it because that's how badly they want and need him back, but it wouldn't be a shock to see them eschew that ninth year.

