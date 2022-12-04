Bryan Reynolds Stats - Examining career record of Pittsburgh Pirates 1x All-Star 

Bryan Reynolds just requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team he has spent the entirety of his brief MLB career with. They insist that they don't want to trade him, but it's hard to imagine teams won't line up for the young centerfielder and potentially offer Pittsburgh something they can't refuse.

He's been a stellar producer thus far in his career. He's already been an All-Star once in just four seasons.

He has posted a cumulative 13.6 fWAR over his career, which includes the shortened 2020 season. His career slash line is .2281/.361/.481 and has a career OPS+ of 127.

On defense, he had a rough year last season. He posted -14 defensive runs saved and has been slightly below average on defense for his career with -6 cumulative.

He has seven defensive runs saved in his career in left field, so he may be better suited to play the corner somewhere if Pittsburgh does move on.

Who might trade for Bryan Reynolds?

The young centerfielder has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting young outfielders in the game. He patrols centerfield and hits home runs. Anyone who needs any outfield help will likely be looking at him.

The New York Yankees have expressed interest in him in the past. They now have Harrison Bader to patrol center, but they need a left fielder. They may also need a right fielder if they can't bring Aaron Judge back.

The Houston Astros could also use an outfielder. Michael Brantley is a free agent and Reynolds could nab the centerfield job from Chas McCormick.

The New York Mets might watch centerfielder Brandon Nimmo sign elsewhere, which would open up a spot for the Pirates' star.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies

Even the Los Angeles Dodgers will likely be interested. They always want to add more talent and have outfield spots available after non-tendering Cody Bellinger.

The Philadelphia Phillies didn't use Bryce Harper much in the outfield and he'll be coming off Tommy John surgery, which might force him to DH even more.

Kyle Schwarber is also not the best fielding outfielder, so Reynolds could have a home with the defending National League champions.

