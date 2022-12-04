Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was in talks about getting an extension on his contract, but the two sides were too far apart. Reynolds, who many teams around the league have been interested in, may finally be put on the market.

He had a slash line of .262/.345/.461 with 27 home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022. He wasn't as productive last season as he was in 2021, where he earned himself an All-Star game appearance. Even with the offensive dip, he was one of the Pirates' best players.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has asked the Pirates to trade him. First: @JMackeyPG Source confirms: Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has asked the Pirates to trade him. First: @JMackeyPG.

"While it is disappointing, this will have zero mpact on our decision-making this off-season or in the future. Our goal is to improve the Pirates for 2023 and beyond. With three years until he hits free agency, Bryan remains a key member of our team. We look forward to him having a great season for the Pirates" said a team spokeman for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jason Mackey @JMackeyPG Pirates comment on Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade through a team spokesman: Pirates comment on Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade through a team spokesman: https://t.co/1SaVjxBqKa

They seem reluctant to try and find a trade partner. Pittsburgh stated how he is a key member of their team who isn't expected to hit free agency until 2025. They also stated that they were looking forward to him having a great season for the Pirates in 2023.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans are pretty disappointed to hear that Reynolds wants out. He was a bright spot on a young team that was starting to show some promise in spots. They're hoping this is just a way for Reynolds to put pressure on the front office in terms of his extension.

"Pirates will never be good" one fan said.

"The Pirates are such an awful organization" - said another fan.

tnales_cards @tnales_cards



Why risk him being unhappy and hitting .174 the first two months and trading him at the deadline for a couple high A prospects? @JMackeyPG Why not just ship him off? Coming off two pretty good years. Doesn’t seem like a leader, or even enjoys Pittsburgh for that matter.Why risk him being unhappy and hitting .174 the first two months and trading him at the deadline for a couple high A prospects? @JMackeyPG Why not just ship him off? Coming off two pretty good years. Doesn’t seem like a leader, or even enjoys Pittsburgh for that matter. Why risk him being unhappy and hitting .174 the first two months and trading him at the deadline for a couple high A prospects?

ZegrasSZN @ZegrasSZN @JMackeyPG Saying “this will have zero impact on our decision-making this offseason or in the future” is a blatant lie unless they’re willing to let him play out the three years and then have him walk in free agency for nothing. @JMackeyPG Saying “this will have zero impact on our decision-making this offseason or in the future” is a blatant lie unless they’re willing to let him play out the three years and then have him walk in free agency for nothing.

Jordan ⚾️ @jordan_koupal @JMackeyPG If I were Reynolds, or any pirate for that matter, I’d want out of PGH too. They won’t pay him and they aren’t interested in being competitive, who would want to play for them? @JMackeyPG If I were Reynolds, or any pirate for that matter, I’d want out of PGH too. They won’t pay him and they aren’t interested in being competitive, who would want to play for them?

Pittsburgh fans are tired of the direction this organization has been stuck in lately. They haven't been a .500 team since 2018 when they finished with an 82-79 record. It's been a tough couple of years for the organization.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have shown signs of hope recently

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies

The Pirates have showcased some top-level prospects lately. Oneil Cruz got his first full season under his belt last season. The young shortstop has one of the best arms across all infielders. He threw a ball that was recorded at 97.8 mph to first base, the hardest throw by an infielder in Statcast history.

If Pittsburgh can keep these prospects intact, they'll be a scary team down the road.

Poll : 0 votes