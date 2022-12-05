With MLB Winter Meetings officially upon us, there is a lot of talk about where Trea Turner will end up. Numerous high-profile free agents are expected to announce where they will be playing baseball next season. Along with Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander, Turner is considered one of the top players available this offseason.

Trea Turner has a bright future ahead of him. At 29 years old, the speedy shortstop is in his prime. He just completed a 111-win season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner is a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger award winner, and a World Series champion. Per a recent article in MLB, Mark Feinsand named Turner as one of the players likely to finalize his contract in the coming days.

"Philadelphia could push to get Turner signed this week in order to move on to other business," said Feinsand

There is an abundance of talented shortstops available this offseason. Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts are all free agents. The Philadelphia Phillies, however, see Turner as a perfect fit for their roster.

"Adding Turner to the Phillies roster would be the perfect fit." - Alex Smith

Turner also has experience playing in the National League East. He spent nearly seven seasons with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner helped the Nationals to the franchise's first-ever World Series, defeating the Houston Astros in 2019.

Shortstop Trea Turner is a two-time All-Star and a World Series Champion

Trea Turner hits a two-run single in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium

It's easy to see why several teams have been linked to Turner. His numbers have been exceptional over an eight-year career. He has a career .302/.355.487 slash line and a .842 OPS. Last season, he recorded a whopping 21 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports “I think right now the Phillies are considered the favorites. They might be one player away from winning it all in 2023. Trea Turner is said by many to prefer to play for a team that trains in Florida, and is good friends with Bryce Harper.”



“I think right now the Phillies are considered the favorites. They might be one player away from winning it all in 2023. Trea Turner is said by many to prefer to play for a team that trains in Florida, and is good friends with Bryce Harper.”https://t.co/8gZsPFTxRy

"I think right now the Phillies are considered the favorites. They might be one player away from winning it all in 2023. Trea Turner is said by many to prefer to play for a team that trains in Florida, and is good friends with Bryce Harper." - Joe Giglio

A player like Turner will not come cheap. His contract is expected to close in the region of $300 million. A long-term contract for Turner could be a savvy business move from the Phillies organization.

The Phillies had a tremendous playoff run last season and fell just short of their first World Series since 2008. If the team can add an experienced shortstop, the club will surely be contenders for the pennant in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes