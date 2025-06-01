MLB Lineups Today: Cardinals vs. Rangers, Yankees vs. Dodgers Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | June 1, 2025

June 1 kicks off with serious playoff vibes as two heavyweight showdowns headline today’s MLB action. At Globe Life Field, the St. Louis Cardinals square off with the Texas Rangers in a series-deciding finale.
The Cardinals hand the ball to Erick Fedde, looking to slow down a red-hot Rangers lineup powered by Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager and Josh Jung. On the other side, Jacob deGrom takes the mound for Texas, eyeing a bounce-back performance to help his club hold ground in a heated AL West race.
As night falls in Los Angeles, the Yankees and the Dodgers wrap up one of the season’s marquee series at Dodger Stadium. New York turns to Ryan Yarbrough to steady the ship after an 18–2 rout, while the Dodgers roll out ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who’s been nearly untouchable with a 1.97 ERA.
Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt look to ignite the Yankees’ lineup, while Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman headline a Dodgers offense that’s been relentless all series long. It’s a Sunday night stage built for big names and bigger moments.
MLB Lineups Today
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team)
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 1B Willson Contreras
- DH Ivan Herrera
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Alec Burleson
- C Pedro Pages
- CF Victor Scott
- SP: Erick Fedde
Texas Rangers (Home Team)
- SS Josh Smith
- CF Wyatt Langford
- DH Corey Seager
- 3B Josh Jung
- LF Aaron Osuna
- 1B Jake Burger
- RF Adolis Garcia
- C Jonah Heim
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SP: Jacob deGrom
Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
Chicago White Sox (Away Team)
- SS Chase Meidroth
- RF Mike Tauchman
- 1B Miguel Vargas
- DH Andrew Benintendi
- CF Luis Robert
- LF Joshua Palacios
- C Edgar Quero
- 2B Lenyn Sosa
- 3B Josh Rojas
- SP: Adrian Houser
Baltimore Orioles (Home Team)
- 2B Jackson Holliday
- C Adley Rutschman
- SS Gunnar Henderson
- 3B Ramon Urias
- LF Ryan O'Hearn
- DH Heston Kjerstad
- CF Dylan Carlson
- RF Jordyn Adams
- 1B Efrain Rivera
- SP: Charlie Morton
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
Boston Red Sox (Away Team)
- LF Jarren Duran
- DH Rafael Devers
- C Omar Narvaez
- 2B Kody Campbell
- RF Wilyer Abreu
- 3B Marcelo Mayer
- 1B Abraham Toro
- SS Trevor Story
- CF Ceddanne Rafaela
- SP: Garrett Crochet
Atlanta Braves (Home Team)
- RF Ronald Acuna
- 3B Austin Riley
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- 1B Matt Olson
- C Sean Murphy
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- CF Michael Harris
- LF Eli White
- SS Nick Allen
- SP: Bryce Elder
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team)
- CF Jackson Chourio
- C William Contreras
- DH Christian Yelich
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- LF Isaiah Collins
- RF Sal Frelick
- 3B Caleb Durbin
- 2B Brice Turang
- SS Joey Ortiz
- SP: Jose Quintana
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- RF Nick Castellanos
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- 2B Edmundo Sosa
- LF Weston Wilson
- CF Johan Rojas
- SP: Ranger Suarez
Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Oakland Athletics (Away Team)
- RF Lawrence Butler
- SS Jacob Wilson
- DH Brent Rooker
- LF Tyler Soderstrom
- 3B Miguel Andujar
- C Shea Langeliers
- 1B CJ Alexander
- 2B Luis Urias
- CF Denzel Clarke
- SP: JP Sears
Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- DH George Springer
- C Alejandro Kirk
- 3B Ernie Clement
- CF Daulton Varsho
- LF Jhoan Clase
- RF Myles Straw
- 2B Michael Stefanic
- SP: Kevin Gausman
Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians
Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):
- SS Zach Neto
- 1B Nolan Schanuel
- LF Taylor Ward
- DH Jorge Soler
- RF Mike Trout
- C Logan O'Hoppe
- 3B Yoan Moncada
- CF Jo Adell
- 2B Luis Rengifo
- SP: Jack Kochanowicz
Cleveland Guardians (Home Team)
- LF Steven Kwan
- CF Angel Martinez
- 3B Jose Ramirez
- DH Kyle Manzardo
- 1B Carlos Santana
- 2B Daniel Schneemann
- SS Gabriel Arias
- C Bo Naylor
- RF Nolan Jones
- SP: Gavin Williams
Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets
Colorado Rockies (Away Team)
- LF Jordan Beck
- SS Ezequiel Tovar
- C Hunter Goodman
- 3B Ryan McMahon
- 2B Thairo Estrada
- CF Brenton Doyle
- DH Orlando Arcia
- 1B Kyle Farmer
- RF Mickey Moniak
- SP: Carson Palmquist
New York Mets (Home Team)
- SS Francisco Lindor
- DH Starling Marte
- RF Juan Soto
- 1B Pete Alonso
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Mark Vientos
- C Francisco Alvarez
- 2B Luisangel Acuna
- CF Tyrone Taylor
- SP: Clay Holmes
San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins
San Francisco Giants (Away Team)
- LF Heliot Ramos
- CF Jung Hoo Lee
- 3B Matt Chapman
- DH Wilmer Flores
- SS Willy Adames
- 1B Casey Schmitt
- RF Mike Yastrzemski
- C Patrick Bailey
- 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
- SP: Hayden Birdsong
Miami Marlins (Home Team)
- 2B Xavier Edwards
- RF Jesus Sanchez
- DH Avisail Ramirez
- 1B Eric Wagaman
- LF Kyle Stowers
- SS Otto Lopez
- CF Dane Myers
- 3B Connor Norby
- C Liam Hicks
- SP: Ryan Weathers
Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers (Away Team)
- DH Justyn-Henry Malloy
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- 3B Andy Ibanez
- LF Riley Greene
- 1B Spencer Torkelson
- RF Wenceel Perez
- SS Zach McKinstry
- CF Javier Baez
- C Jake Rogers
- SP: Keider Montero
Kansas City Royals (Home Team)
- DH Jonathan India
- SS Bobby Witt Jr.
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
- C Salvador Perez
- 3B Maikel Garcia
- LF Drew Waters
- RF John Rave
- 2B Michael Massey
- CF Kyle Isbel
- SP: Kris Bubic
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros
Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team)
- DH Yandy Diaz
- RF Josh Lowe
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- 3B Junior Caminero
- 1B Jonathan Aranda
- CF Kameron Misner
- SS Jose Caballero
- LF Jake Mangum
- C Danny Jansen
- SP: Taj Bradley
Houston Astros (Home Team)
- SS Jeremy Pena
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- LF Jose Altuve
- 1B Christian Walker
- C Victor Caratini
- CF Jake Meyers
- DH Yainer Diaz
- RF Cam Smith
- 2B Mauricio Dubon
- SP: Hunter Brown
Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds (Away Team)
- CF TJ Friedl
- 3B Santiago Espinal
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- C Tyler Stephenson
- LF Gavin Lux
- 1B Spencer Steer
- DH Will Benson
- 2B Matt McLain
- RF Jake Fraley
- SP: Nick Martinez
Chicago Cubs (Home Team)
- LF Ian Happ
- RF Kyle Tucker
- DH Seiya Suzuki
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- C Carson Kelly
- 1B Michael Busch
- SS Dansby Swanson
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- 3B Matt Shaw
- SP: Jameson Taillon
Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners
Minnesota Twins (Away Team)
- CF Byron Buxton
- DH Trevor Larnach
- C Ryan Jeffers
- SS Carlos Correa
- RF Matt Wallner
- 2B Willi Castro
- 1B Ty France
- 3B Royce Lewis
- LF Harrison Bader
- SP: Chris Paddack
Seattle Mariners (Home Team)
- SS J.P. Crawford
- DH Jorge Polanco
- CF Julio Rodriguez
- C Cal Raleigh
- LF Randy Arozarena
- 1B Rowdy Tellez
- RF Leody Taveras
- 2B Dylan Moore
- 3B Brian Williamson
- SP: Luis Castillo
Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Washington Nationals (Away Team)
- SS CJ Abrams
- LF James Wood
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Keibert Ruiz
- 2B Luis Garcia
- DH Josh Bell
- CF Robert Hassell
- 3B Jose Tena
- RF Daylen Lile
- SP: Mitchell Parker
Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team)
- 2B Ketel Marte
- RF Corbin Carroll
- DH Randal Grichuk
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- 1B Josh Naylor
- C Gabriel Moreno
- LF Lourdes Gurriel
- CF Tim Tawa
- SS Geraldo Perdomo
- SP: Corbin Burnes
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team)
- CF Oneil Cruz
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- LF Alexander Canario
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- C Henry Davis
- 2B Adam Frazier
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- SP: Andrew Heaney
San Diego Padres (Home Team)
- RF Fernando Tatis
- 1B Luis Arraez
- DH Manny Machado
- CF Jackson Merrill
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- 2B Jake Cronenworth
- 3B Jose Iglesias
- LF Blake Lockridge
- C Martin Maldonado
- SP: Randy Vasquez
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees (Away Team)
- CF Trent Grisham
- RF Aaron Judge
- LF Cody Bellinger
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- DH Jasson Dominguez
- SS Anthony Volpe
- C Austin Wells
- 2B DJ LeMahieu
- 3B Jorbit Vivas
- SP: Ryan Yarbrough
Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team)
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- RF Teoscar Hernandez
- C Will Smith
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- CF Andy Pages
- 2B Tommy Edman
- 3B Enrique Hernandez
- LF Michael Conforto
- SS Miguel Rojas
- SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto