MLB Lineups Today: Cardinals vs. Rangers, Yankees vs. Dodgers Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | June 1, 2025

June 1 kicks off with serious playoff vibes as two heavyweight showdowns headline today’s MLB action. At Globe Life Field, the St. Louis Cardinals square off with the Texas Rangers in a series-deciding finale.

The Cardinals hand the ball to Erick Fedde, looking to slow down a red-hot Rangers lineup powered by Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager and Josh Jung. On the other side, Jacob deGrom takes the mound for Texas, eyeing a bounce-back performance to help his club hold ground in a heated AL West race.

As night falls in Los Angeles, the Yankees and the Dodgers wrap up one of the season’s marquee series at Dodger Stadium. New York turns to Ryan Yarbrough to steady the ship after an 18–2 rout, while the Dodgers roll out ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who’s been nearly untouchable with a 1.97 ERA.

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt look to ignite the Yankees’ lineup, while Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman headline a Dodgers offense that’s been relentless all series long. It’s a Sunday night stage built for big names and bigger moments.

MLB Lineups Today

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team)

LF Lars Nootbaar

SS Masyn Winn

2B Brendan Donovan

1B Willson Contreras

DH Ivan Herrera

3B Nolan Arenado

RF Alec Burleson

C Pedro Pages

CF Victor Scott

SP: Erick Fedde

Texas Rangers (Home Team)

SS Josh Smith

CF Wyatt Langford

DH Corey Seager

3B Josh Jung

LF Aaron Osuna

1B Jake Burger

RF Adolis Garcia

C Jonah Heim

2B Marcus Semien

SP: Jacob deGrom

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox (Away Team)

SS Chase Meidroth

RF Mike Tauchman

1B Miguel Vargas

DH Andrew Benintendi

CF Luis Robert

LF Joshua Palacios

C Edgar Quero

2B Lenyn Sosa

3B Josh Rojas

SP: Adrian Houser

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team)

2B Jackson Holliday

C Adley Rutschman

SS Gunnar Henderson

3B Ramon Urias

LF Ryan O'Hearn

DH Heston Kjerstad

CF Dylan Carlson

RF Jordyn Adams

1B Efrain Rivera

SP: Charlie Morton

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox (Away Team)

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

C Omar Narvaez

2B Kody Campbell

RF Wilyer Abreu

3B Marcelo Mayer

1B Abraham Toro

SS Trevor Story

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Garrett Crochet

Atlanta Braves (Home Team)

RF Ronald Acuna

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

C Sean Murphy

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris

LF Eli White

SS Nick Allen

SP: Bryce Elder

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team)

CF Jackson Chourio

C William Contreras

DH Christian Yelich

1B Rhys Hoskins

LF Isaiah Collins

RF Sal Frelick

3B Caleb Durbin

2B Brice Turang

SS Joey Ortiz

SP: Jose Quintana

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

2B Edmundo Sosa

LF Weston Wilson

CF Johan Rojas

SP: Ranger Suarez

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics (Away Team)

RF Lawrence Butler

SS Jacob Wilson

DH Brent Rooker

LF Tyler Soderstrom

3B Miguel Andujar

C Shea Langeliers

1B CJ Alexander

2B Luis Urias

CF Denzel Clarke

SP: JP Sears

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH George Springer

C Alejandro Kirk

3B Ernie Clement

CF Daulton Varsho

LF Jhoan Clase

RF Myles Straw

2B Michael Stefanic

SP: Kevin Gausman

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

RF Mike Trout

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Yoan Moncada

CF Jo Adell

2B Luis Rengifo

SP: Jack Kochanowicz

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team)

LF Steven Kwan

CF Angel Martinez

3B Jose Ramirez

DH Kyle Manzardo

1B Carlos Santana

2B Daniel Schneemann

SS Gabriel Arias

C Bo Naylor

RF Nolan Jones

SP: Gavin Williams

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

Colorado Rockies (Away Team)

LF Jordan Beck

SS Ezequiel Tovar

C Hunter Goodman

3B Ryan McMahon

2B Thairo Estrada

CF Brenton Doyle

DH Orlando Arcia

1B Kyle Farmer

RF Mickey Moniak

SP: Carson Palmquist

New York Mets (Home Team)

SS Francisco Lindor

DH Starling Marte

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

LF Brandon Nimmo

3B Mark Vientos

C Francisco Alvarez

2B Luisangel Acuna

CF Tyrone Taylor

SP: Clay Holmes

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

San Francisco Giants (Away Team)

LF Heliot Ramos

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

DH Wilmer Flores

SS Willy Adames

1B Casey Schmitt

RF Mike Yastrzemski

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Hayden Birdsong

Miami Marlins (Home Team)

2B Xavier Edwards

RF Jesus Sanchez

DH Avisail Ramirez

1B Eric Wagaman

LF Kyle Stowers

SS Otto Lopez

CF Dane Myers

3B Connor Norby

C Liam Hicks

SP: Ryan Weathers

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers (Away Team)

DH Justyn-Henry Malloy

2B Gleyber Torres

3B Andy Ibanez

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

RF Wenceel Perez

SS Zach McKinstry

CF Javier Baez

C Jake Rogers

SP: Keider Montero

Kansas City Royals (Home Team)

DH Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

3B Maikel Garcia

LF Drew Waters

RF John Rave

2B Michael Massey

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Kris Bubic

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team)

DH Yandy Diaz

RF Josh Lowe

2B Brandon Lowe

3B Junior Caminero

1B Jonathan Aranda

CF Kameron Misner

SS Jose Caballero

LF Jake Mangum

C Danny Jansen

SP: Taj Bradley

Houston Astros (Home Team)

SS Jeremy Pena

3B Isaac Paredes

LF Jose Altuve

1B Christian Walker

C Victor Caratini

CF Jake Meyers

DH Yainer Diaz

RF Cam Smith

2B Mauricio Dubon

SP: Hunter Brown

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team)

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

C Tyler Stephenson

LF Gavin Lux

1B Spencer Steer

DH Will Benson

2B Matt McLain

RF Jake Fraley

SP: Nick Martinez

Chicago Cubs (Home Team)

LF Ian Happ

RF Kyle Tucker

DH Seiya Suzuki

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

C Carson Kelly

1B Michael Busch

SS Dansby Swanson

2B Nico Hoerner

3B Matt Shaw

SP: Jameson Taillon

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

Minnesota Twins (Away Team)

CF Byron Buxton

DH Trevor Larnach

C Ryan Jeffers

SS Carlos Correa

RF Matt Wallner

2B Willi Castro

1B Ty France

3B Royce Lewis

LF Harrison Bader

SP: Chris Paddack

Seattle Mariners (Home Team)

SS J.P. Crawford

DH Jorge Polanco

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

1B Rowdy Tellez

RF Leody Taveras

2B Dylan Moore

3B Brian Williamson

SP: Luis Castillo

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (Away Team)

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Keibert Ruiz

2B Luis Garcia

DH Josh Bell

CF Robert Hassell

3B Jose Tena

RF Daylen Lile

SP: Mitchell Parker

Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team)

2B Ketel Marte

RF Corbin Carroll

DH Randal Grichuk

3B Eugenio Suarez

1B Josh Naylor

C Gabriel Moreno

LF Lourdes Gurriel

CF Tim Tawa

SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Corbin Burnes

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team)

CF Oneil Cruz

DH Andrew McCutchen

RF Bryan Reynolds

LF Alexander Canario

1B Spencer Horwitz

C Henry Davis

2B Adam Frazier

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SP: Andrew Heaney

San Diego Padres (Home Team)

RF Fernando Tatis

1B Luis Arraez

DH Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jake Cronenworth

3B Jose Iglesias

LF Blake Lockridge

C Martin Maldonado

SP: Randy Vasquez

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Yankees (Away Team)

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

LF Cody Bellinger

1B Paul Goldschmidt

DH Jasson Dominguez

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

2B DJ LeMahieu

3B Jorbit Vivas

SP: Ryan Yarbrough

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team)

DH Shohei Ohtani

RF Teoscar Hernandez

C Will Smith

1B Freddie Freeman

CF Andy Pages

2B Tommy Edman

3B Enrique Hernandez

LF Michael Conforto

SS Miguel Rojas

SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

