  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Nationals vs. Braves, Astros vs. Rangers & More | May 15, 2025 

MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Nationals vs. Braves, Astros vs. Rangers & More | May 15, 2025 

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 15, 2025 10:46 GMT
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn
MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Nationals vs. Braves, Astros vs. Rangers & More | May 15, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Thursday’s MLB slate may be compact with six games, but it promises high-stakes drama and pivotal matchups. In Atlanta, the Braves (21–22) aim to climb above .500 as they host the Washington Nationals (18–26) at Truist Park. Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (2–2, 2.76 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta, opposing Washington’s Trevor Williams (2–4, 5.88 ERA).

Ad

Later in Arlington, a marquee pitching duel unfolds as the Texas Rangers (23–21) welcome the Houston Astros (22–20) to Globe Life Field. Texas sends Jacob deGrom (3–1, 2.72 ERA) to face Houston’s Hunter Brown (6–1, 1.48 ERA). With both teams vying for AL West supremacy, this clash could significantly affect the division race.

MLB Lineups Today

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

  • SS CJ Abrams
  • LF James Wood
  • 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  • C Keibert Ruiz
  • DH Josh Bell
  • RF Dylan Crews
  • 3B Jose Tena
  • 2B Amed Rosario
  • CF Jacob Young
  • SP: Trevor Williams
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

  • LF Alex Verdugo
  • 3B Austin Riley
  • 1B Matt Olson
  • DH Marcell Ozuna
  • CF Michael Harris
  • C Drake Baldwin
  • 2B Ozzie Albies
  • RF Eli White
  • SS Nick Allen
  • SP: AJ Smith-Shawver

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

  • CF Byron Buxton
  • DH Trevor Larnach
  • 1B Ty France
  • 2B Brooks Lee
  • SS Carlos Correa
  • C Ryan Jeffers
  • RF Willi Castro
  • 3B Royce Lewis
  • LF Harrison Bader
  • SP: Chris Paddack

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

  • 2B Jackson Holliday
  • 1B Ryan Mountcastle
  • SS Gunnar Henderson
  • DH Ryan O'Hearn
  • C Adley Rutschman
  • RF Tyler O'Neill
  • CF Cedric Mullins
  • LF Ramon Laureano
  • 3B Ramon Urias
  • SP: Tomoyuki Sugano
Ad

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox (Away Team):

  • SS Chase Meidroth
  • 1B Miguel Vargas
  • C Edgar Quero
  • CF Luis Robert
  • DH Andrew Vaughn
  • RF Joshua Palacios
  • 2B Lenyn Sosa
  • 3B Josh Rojas
  • LF Bryan Baldwin
  • SP: Bryse Wilson

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):

  • CF TJ Friedl
  • 3B Santiago Espinal
  • SS Elly De La Cruz
  • DH Austin Hays
  • LF Gavin Lux
  • 1B Spencer Steer
  • C Tyler Stephenson
  • 2B Matt McLain
  • RF Will Benson
  • SP: Nick Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Ad

Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team):

  • LF Chandler Simpson
  • 2B Brandon Lowe
  • DH Jonathan Aranda
  • 3B Junior Caminero
  • 1B Curtis Mead
  • CF Kameron Misner
  • SS Taylor Walls
  • RF Travis Jankowski
  • C Danny Jansen
  • SP: Zack Littell

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

  • SS Bo Bichette
  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero
  • DH Anthony Santander
  • RF George Springer
  • CF Daulton Varsho
  • C Alejandro Kirk
  • 3B Addison Barger
  • 2B Ernie Clement
  • LF Nathan Lukes
  • SP: Kevin Gausman

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Houston Astros (Away Team):

  • SS Jeremy Pena
  • 2B Jose Altuve
  • 3B Isaac Paredes
  • 1B Christian Walker
  • DH Yainer Diaz
  • C Victor Caratini
  • CF Jake Meyers
  • LF Zach Dezenzo
  • RF Cam Smith
  • SP: Hunter Brown
Ad

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

  • SS Josh Smith
  • LF Wyatt Langford
  • DH Joc Pederson
  • RF Adolis Garcia
  • 2B Marcus Semien
  • CF Evan Carter
  • C Jonah Heim
  • 1B Jake Burger
  • 3B Josh Jung
  • SP: Jacob deGrom

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

  • SS Jacob Wilson
  • LF Tyler Soderstrom
  • DH Brent Rooker
  • C Shea Langeliers
  • CF JJ Bleday
  • 3B Miguel Andujar
  • RF Lawrence Butler
  • 2B Luis Urias
  • 1B Nick Kurtz
  • SP: Osvaldo Bido

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

  • DH Shohei Ohtani
  • SS Mookie Betts
  • 1B Freddie Freeman
  • C Will Smith
  • 3B Max Muncy
  • CF Andy Pages
  • RF Michael Conforto
  • LF Dalton Rushing
  • 2B Hyeseong Kim
  • SP: Matt Sauer
About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications