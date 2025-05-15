MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Nationals vs. Braves, Astros vs. Rangers & More | May 15, 2025 

Thursday’s MLB slate may be compact with six games, but it promises high-stakes drama and pivotal matchups. In Atlanta, the Braves (21–22) aim to climb above .500 as they host the Washington Nationals (18–26) at Truist Park. Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (2–2, 2.76 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta, opposing Washington’s Trevor Williams (2–4, 5.88 ERA).

Later in Arlington, a marquee pitching duel unfolds as the Texas Rangers (23–21) welcome the Houston Astros (22–20) to Globe Life Field. Texas sends Jacob deGrom (3–1, 2.72 ERA) to face Houston’s Hunter Brown (6–1, 1.48 ERA). With both teams vying for AL West supremacy, this clash could significantly affect the division race.

MLB Lineups Today

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Keibert Ruiz

DH Josh Bell

RF Dylan Crews

3B Jose Tena

2B Amed Rosario

CF Jacob Young

SP: Trevor Williams

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

LF Alex Verdugo

3B Austin Riley

1B Matt Olson

DH Marcell Ozuna

CF Michael Harris

C Drake Baldwin

2B Ozzie Albies

RF Eli White

SS Nick Allen

SP: AJ Smith-Shawver

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

CF Byron Buxton

DH Trevor Larnach

1B Ty France

2B Brooks Lee

SS Carlos Correa

C Ryan Jeffers

RF Willi Castro

3B Royce Lewis

LF Harrison Bader

SP: Chris Paddack

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

2B Jackson Holliday

1B Ryan Mountcastle

SS Gunnar Henderson

DH Ryan O'Hearn

C Adley Rutschman

RF Tyler O'Neill

CF Cedric Mullins

LF Ramon Laureano

3B Ramon Urias

SP: Tomoyuki Sugano

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox (Away Team):

SS Chase Meidroth

1B Miguel Vargas

C Edgar Quero

CF Luis Robert

DH Andrew Vaughn

RF Joshua Palacios

2B Lenyn Sosa

3B Josh Rojas

LF Bryan Baldwin

SP: Bryse Wilson

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

DH Austin Hays

LF Gavin Lux

1B Spencer Steer

C Tyler Stephenson

2B Matt McLain

RF Will Benson

SP: Nick Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team):

LF Chandler Simpson

2B Brandon Lowe

DH Jonathan Aranda

3B Junior Caminero

1B Curtis Mead

CF Kameron Misner

SS Taylor Walls

RF Travis Jankowski

C Danny Jansen

SP: Zack Littell

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero

DH Anthony Santander

RF George Springer

CF Daulton Varsho

C Alejandro Kirk

3B Addison Barger

2B Ernie Clement

LF Nathan Lukes

SP: Kevin Gausman

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Houston Astros (Away Team):

SS Jeremy Pena

2B Jose Altuve

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Walker

DH Yainer Diaz

C Victor Caratini

CF Jake Meyers

LF Zach Dezenzo

RF Cam Smith

SP: Hunter Brown

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

SS Josh Smith

LF Wyatt Langford

DH Joc Pederson

RF Adolis Garcia

2B Marcus Semien

CF Evan Carter

C Jonah Heim

1B Jake Burger

3B Josh Jung

SP: Jacob deGrom

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

SS Jacob Wilson

LF Tyler Soderstrom

DH Brent Rooker

C Shea Langeliers

CF JJ Bleday

3B Miguel Andujar

RF Lawrence Butler

2B Luis Urias

1B Nick Kurtz

SP: Osvaldo Bido

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

C Will Smith

3B Max Muncy

CF Andy Pages

RF Michael Conforto

LF Dalton Rushing

2B Hyeseong Kim

SP: Matt Sauer

