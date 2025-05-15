MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Nationals vs. Braves, Astros vs. Rangers & More | May 15, 2025 

Thursday’s MLB slate may be compact with six games, but it promises high-stakes drama and pivotal matchups. In Atlanta, the Braves (21–22) aim to climb above .500 as they host the Washington Nationals (18–26) at Truist Park. Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (2–2, 2.76 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta, opposing Washington’s Trevor Williams (2–4, 5.88 ERA).
Later in Arlington, a marquee pitching duel unfolds as the Texas Rangers (23–21) welcome the Houston Astros (22–20) to Globe Life Field. Texas sends Jacob deGrom (3–1, 2.72 ERA) to face Houston’s Hunter Brown (6–1, 1.48 ERA). With both teams vying for AL West supremacy, this clash could significantly affect the division race.
MLB Lineups Today
Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals (Away Team):
- SS CJ Abrams
- LF James Wood
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Keibert Ruiz
- DH Josh Bell
- RF Dylan Crews
- 3B Jose Tena
- 2B Amed Rosario
- CF Jacob Young
- SP: Trevor Williams
Atlanta Braves (Home Team):
- LF Alex Verdugo
- 3B Austin Riley
- 1B Matt Olson
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- CF Michael Harris
- C Drake Baldwin
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- RF Eli White
- SS Nick Allen
- SP: AJ Smith-Shawver
Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles
Minnesota Twins (Away Team):
- CF Byron Buxton
- DH Trevor Larnach
- 1B Ty France
- 2B Brooks Lee
- SS Carlos Correa
- C Ryan Jeffers
- RF Willi Castro
- 3B Royce Lewis
- LF Harrison Bader
- SP: Chris Paddack
Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):
- 2B Jackson Holliday
- 1B Ryan Mountcastle
- SS Gunnar Henderson
- DH Ryan O'Hearn
- C Adley Rutschman
- RF Tyler O'Neill
- CF Cedric Mullins
- LF Ramon Laureano
- 3B Ramon Urias
- SP: Tomoyuki Sugano
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds
Chicago White Sox (Away Team):
- SS Chase Meidroth
- 1B Miguel Vargas
- C Edgar Quero
- CF Luis Robert
- DH Andrew Vaughn
- RF Joshua Palacios
- 2B Lenyn Sosa
- 3B Josh Rojas
- LF Bryan Baldwin
- SP: Bryse Wilson
Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):
- CF TJ Friedl
- 3B Santiago Espinal
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- DH Austin Hays
- LF Gavin Lux
- 1B Spencer Steer
- C Tyler Stephenson
- 2B Matt McLain
- RF Will Benson
- SP: Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team):
- LF Chandler Simpson
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- DH Jonathan Aranda
- 3B Junior Caminero
- 1B Curtis Mead
- CF Kameron Misner
- SS Taylor Walls
- RF Travis Jankowski
- C Danny Jansen
- SP: Zack Littell
Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero
- DH Anthony Santander
- RF George Springer
- CF Daulton Varsho
- C Alejandro Kirk
- 3B Addison Barger
- 2B Ernie Clement
- LF Nathan Lukes
- SP: Kevin Gausman
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers
Houston Astros (Away Team):
- SS Jeremy Pena
- 2B Jose Altuve
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- 1B Christian Walker
- DH Yainer Diaz
- C Victor Caratini
- CF Jake Meyers
- LF Zach Dezenzo
- RF Cam Smith
- SP: Hunter Brown
Texas Rangers (Home Team):
- SS Josh Smith
- LF Wyatt Langford
- DH Joc Pederson
- RF Adolis Garcia
- 2B Marcus Semien
- CF Evan Carter
- C Jonah Heim
- 1B Jake Burger
- 3B Josh Jung
- SP: Jacob deGrom
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics (Away Team):
- SS Jacob Wilson
- LF Tyler Soderstrom
- DH Brent Rooker
- C Shea Langeliers
- CF JJ Bleday
- 3B Miguel Andujar
- RF Lawrence Butler
- 2B Luis Urias
- 1B Nick Kurtz
- SP: Osvaldo Bido
Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- SS Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- C Will Smith
- 3B Max Muncy
- CF Andy Pages
- RF Michael Conforto
- LF Dalton Rushing
- 2B Hyeseong Kim
- SP: Matt Sauer
Edited by Veer Badani