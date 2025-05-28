  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB Lineups Today: Red Sox vs. Brewers, Blue Jays vs. Rangers Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | May 28, 2025

MLB Lineups Today: Red Sox vs. Brewers, Blue Jays vs. Rangers Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | May 28, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified May 28, 2025 10:36 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
MLB Lineups Today: Red Sox vs. Brewers, Blue Jays vs. Rangers Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | May 28, 2025 - Source: Imagn

As the MLB season progresses, May 28 brings a slate of compelling matchups. The Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, aiming to break a four-game losing streak.

Ad

The Red Sox have struggled offensively, managing just five runs in four games since Alex Bregman’s injury. Key players like Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran will need to step up to counter the Brewers’ momentum, who are riding a three-game winning streak.

In Arlington, the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers conclude their three-game series at Globe Life Field. The Blue Jays, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer, aim to capitalize on the Rangers’ recent pitching challenges, including Nathan Eovaldi’s early exit due to triceps fatigue.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With both teams closely matched in the standings, this game could have significant implications for their respective playoff aspirations.

MLB Lineups Today

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team)

  • DH Shohei Ohtani
  • SS Mookie Betts
  • 1B Freddie Freeman
  • C Will Smith
  • RF Teoscar Hernandez
  • 3B Max Muncy
  • CF Andy Pages
  • LF Michael Conforto
  • 2B Tommy Edman
  • SP: Clayton Kershaw

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team)

  • LF Steven Kwan
  • CF Lane Thomas
  • DH Jose Ramirez
  • 1B Carlos Santana
  • SS Gabriel Arias
  • RF Jhonkensy Noel
  • 3B Will Wilson
  • 2B Daniel Schneemann
  • C Austin Hedges
  • SP: Jakob Junis
Ad

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

San Francisco Giants (Away Team)

  • RF Mike Yastrzemski
  • LF Heliot Ramos
  • CF Jung Hoo Lee
  • DH Wilmer Flores
  • 3B Matt Chapman
  • SS Willy Adames
  • 1B LaMonte Wade
  • C Patrick Bailey
  • 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
  • SP: Landen Roupp

Detroit Tigers (Home Team)

  • RF Kerry Carpenter
  • 2B Gleyber Torres
  • 3B Zack McKinstry
  • LF Riley Greene
  • 1B Spencer Torkelson
  • DH Colt Keith
  • C Dillon Dingler
  • SS Trey Sweeney
  • CF Javier Baez
  • SP: Jackson Jobe

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Boston Red Sox (Away Team)

Ad
  • LF Jarren Duran
  • DH Rafael Devers
  • RF Wilyer Abreu
  • C Omar Narvaez
  • 2B Kyle Campbell
  • 1B Nick Sogard
  • SS Trevor Story
  • 3B Marcelo Mayer
  • CF Ceddanne Rafaela
  • SP: Brayan Bello

Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team)

  • 2B Brice Turang
  • CF Jackson Chourio
  • C William Contreras
  • DH Christian Yelich
  • 1B Rhys Hoskins
  • RF Sal Frelick
  • 3B Caleb Durbin
  • LF Jake Bauers
  • SS Joey Ortiz
  • SP: Freddy Peralta

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team)

  • CF Oneil Cruz
  • DH Andrew McCutchen
  • RF Bryan Reynolds
  • 1B Spencer Horwitz
  • C Joey Bart
  • LF Alexander Canario
  • 2B Adam Frazier
  • 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
  • SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  • SP: Paul Skenes
Ad

Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team)

  • RF Corbin Carroll
  • 2B Ketel Marte
  • LF Lourdes Gurriel
  • 1B Josh Naylor
  • 3B Eugenio Suarez
  • DH Pavin Smith
  • C Gabriel Moreno
  • CF Alek Thomas
  • SS Geraldo Perdomo
  • SP: Zac Gallen

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

Miami Marlins (Away Team)

  • 2B Otto Lopez
  • DH Avisail Garcia
  • 1B Eric Wagaman
  • 3B Connor Norby
  • RF Kyle Stowers
  • C Nick Fortes
  • SS Jose Sanoja
  • LF Ronny Simon
  • CF Victor Mesa
  • SP: Sandy Alcantara

San Diego Padres (Home Team)

  • RF Fernando Tatis
  • 1B Luis Arraez
  • 3B Manny Machado
  • CF Jackson Merrill
  • DH Gavin Sheets
  • SS Xander Bogaerts
  • 2B Jake Cronenworth
  • C Elias Diaz
  • LF Blake Lockridge
  • SP: Kyle Hart
Ad

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team)

  • LF Lars Nootbaar
  • SS Masyn Winn
  • 2B Brendan Donovan
  • 1B Willson Contreras
  • DH Ivan Herrera
  • 3B Nolan Arenado
  • RF Jordan Walker
  • C Pedro Pages
  • CF Victor Scott
  • SP: Miles Mikolas

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team)

  • 2B Jackson Holliday
  • C Adley Rutschman
  • SS Gunnar Henderson
  • 3B Ramon Urias
  • LF Ryan O'Hearn
  • DH Ryan Mountcastle
  • CF Cedric Mullins
  • RF Heston Kjerstad
  • 1B Emmanuel Rivera
  • SP: Cade Povich

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves (Away Team)

Ad
  • RF Ronald Acuna
  • C Drake Baldwin
  • DH Marcell Ozuna
  • 1B Matt Olson
  • 3B Austin Riley
  • LF Alex Verdugo
  • 2B Ozzie Albies
  • CF Michael Harris
  • SS Nick Allen
  • SP: AJ Smith-Shawver

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)

  • 2B Bryson Stott
  • SS Trea Turner
  • 1B Bryce Harper
  • DH Kyle Schwarber
  • RF Nick Castellanos
  • LF Max Kepler
  • C J.T. Realmuto
  • 3B Alec Bohm
  • CF Brandon Marsh
  • SP: Zack Wheeler

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team)

  • CF TJ Friedl
  • 3B Santiago Espinal
  • SS Elly De La Cruz
  • LF Austin Hays
  • 1B Spencer Steer
  • DH Tyler Stephenson
  • C Jose Trevino
  • RF Connor Joe
  • 2B Matt McLain
  • SP: Hunter Greene
Ad

Kansas City Royals (Home Team)

  • DH Jonathan India
  • SS Bobby Witt
  • 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
  • C Salvador Perez
  • 3B Maikel Garcia
  • LF Drew Waters
  • RF John Rave
  • 2B Michael Massey
  • CF Kyle Isbel
  • SP: Noah Cameron

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team)

  • SS Bo Bichette
  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero
  • CF Daulton Varsho
  • RF George Springer
  • C Alejandro Kirk
  • DH Anthony Santander
  • 3B Addison Barger
  • 2B Ernie Clement
  • LF Nathan Lukes
  • SP: Paxton Schultz

Texas Rangers (Home Team)

  • LF Wyatt Langford
  • SS Corey Seager
  • 3B Josh Jung
  • 1B Jake Burger
  • 2B Marcus Semien
  • DH Jonah Heim
  • RF Adolis Garcia
  • C Kyle Higashioka
  • CF Sam Haggerty
  • SP: Tyler Mahle
Ad

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

Colorado Rockies (Away Team)

  • LF Jordan Beck
  • SS Ezequiel Tovar
  • DH Hunter Goodman
  • 1B Michael Toglia
  • CF Brenton Doyle
  • 3B Ryan McMahon
  • RF Tyler Freeman
  • 2B Adael Amador
  • C Jacob Stallings
  • SP: Tanner Gordon

Chicago Cubs (Home Team)

  • LF Ian Happ
  • RF Kyle Tucker
  • DH Seiya Suzuki
  • CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
  • C Carson Kelly
  • 1B Michael Busch
  • SS Dansby Swanson
  • 2B Nico Hoerner
  • 3B Matt Shaw
  • SP: Matthew Boyd

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees (Away Team)

Ad
  • 1B Paul Goldschmidt
  • CF Trent Grisham
  • RF Aaron Judge
  • LF Cody Bellinger
  • SS Anthony Volpe
  • DH Jasson Dominguez
  • 2B DJ LeMahieu
  • C Austin Wells
  • 3B Oswald Peraza
  • SP: Clarke Schmidt

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team)

  • SS Zach Neto
  • 1B Nolan Schanuel
  • 3B Yoan Moncada
  • LF Taylor Ward
  • DH Jorge Soler
  • C Logan O'Hoppe
  • 2B Luis Rengifo
  • RF Jo Adell
  • CF Matthew Lugo
  • SP: Yusei Kikuchi

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

  • SS CJ Abrams
  • LF James Wood
  • 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  • C Keibert Ruiz
  • 2B Luis Garcia
  • DH Josh Bell
  • CF Robert Hassell
  • RF Alex Call
  • 3B Jose Tena
  • SP: Trevor Williams
Ad

Seattle Mariners (Home Team)

  • SS J.P. Crawford
  • DH Jorge Polanco
  • CF Julio Rodriguez
  • C Cal Raleigh
  • LF Randy Arozarena
  • 1B Rowdy Tellez
  • RF Leody Taveras
  • 2B Dylan Moore
  • 3B Brian Williamson
  • SP: George Kirby
About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications