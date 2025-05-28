MLB Lineups Today: Red Sox vs. Brewers, Blue Jays vs. Rangers Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | May 28, 2025

As the MLB season progresses, May 28 brings a slate of compelling matchups. The Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, aiming to break a four-game losing streak.

Ad

The Red Sox have struggled offensively, managing just five runs in four games since Alex Bregman’s injury. Key players like Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran will need to step up to counter the Brewers’ momentum, who are riding a three-game winning streak.

In Arlington, the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers conclude their three-game series at Globe Life Field. The Blue Jays, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer, aim to capitalize on the Rangers’ recent pitching challenges, including Nathan Eovaldi’s early exit due to triceps fatigue.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With both teams closely matched in the standings, this game could have significant implications for their respective playoff aspirations.

MLB Lineups Today

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team)

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

C Will Smith

RF Teoscar Hernandez

3B Max Muncy

CF Andy Pages

LF Michael Conforto

2B Tommy Edman

SP: Clayton Kershaw

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team)

LF Steven Kwan

CF Lane Thomas

DH Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

SS Gabriel Arias

RF Jhonkensy Noel

3B Will Wilson

2B Daniel Schneemann

C Austin Hedges

SP: Jakob Junis

Ad

San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

San Francisco Giants (Away Team)

RF Mike Yastrzemski

LF Heliot Ramos

CF Jung Hoo Lee

DH Wilmer Flores

3B Matt Chapman

SS Willy Adames

1B LaMonte Wade

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Landen Roupp

Detroit Tigers (Home Team)

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

3B Zack McKinstry

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

DH Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Javier Baez

SP: Jackson Jobe

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Boston Red Sox (Away Team)

Ad

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

RF Wilyer Abreu

C Omar Narvaez

2B Kyle Campbell

1B Nick Sogard

SS Trevor Story

3B Marcelo Mayer

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Brayan Bello

Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team)

2B Brice Turang

CF Jackson Chourio

C William Contreras

DH Christian Yelich

1B Rhys Hoskins

RF Sal Frelick

3B Caleb Durbin

LF Jake Bauers

SS Joey Ortiz

SP: Freddy Peralta

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team)

CF Oneil Cruz

DH Andrew McCutchen

RF Bryan Reynolds

1B Spencer Horwitz

C Joey Bart

LF Alexander Canario

2B Adam Frazier

3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SP: Paul Skenes

Ad

Arizona Diamondbacks (Home Team)

RF Corbin Carroll

2B Ketel Marte

LF Lourdes Gurriel

1B Josh Naylor

3B Eugenio Suarez

DH Pavin Smith

C Gabriel Moreno

CF Alek Thomas

SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Zac Gallen

Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

Miami Marlins (Away Team)

2B Otto Lopez

DH Avisail Garcia

1B Eric Wagaman

3B Connor Norby

RF Kyle Stowers

C Nick Fortes

SS Jose Sanoja

LF Ronny Simon

CF Victor Mesa

SP: Sandy Alcantara

San Diego Padres (Home Team)

RF Fernando Tatis

1B Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

DH Gavin Sheets

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jake Cronenworth

C Elias Diaz

LF Blake Lockridge

SP: Kyle Hart

Ad

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team)

LF Lars Nootbaar

SS Masyn Winn

2B Brendan Donovan

1B Willson Contreras

DH Ivan Herrera

3B Nolan Arenado

RF Jordan Walker

C Pedro Pages

CF Victor Scott

SP: Miles Mikolas

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team)

2B Jackson Holliday

C Adley Rutschman

SS Gunnar Henderson

3B Ramon Urias

LF Ryan O'Hearn

DH Ryan Mountcastle

CF Cedric Mullins

RF Heston Kjerstad

1B Emmanuel Rivera

SP: Cade Povich

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves (Away Team)

Ad

RF Ronald Acuna

C Drake Baldwin

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

3B Austin Riley

LF Alex Verdugo

2B Ozzie Albies

CF Michael Harris

SS Nick Allen

SP: AJ Smith-Shawver

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team)

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Zack Wheeler

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team)

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

LF Austin Hays

1B Spencer Steer

DH Tyler Stephenson

C Jose Trevino

RF Connor Joe

2B Matt McLain

SP: Hunter Greene

Ad

Kansas City Royals (Home Team)

DH Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

C Salvador Perez

3B Maikel Garcia

LF Drew Waters

RF John Rave

2B Michael Massey

CF Kyle Isbel

SP: Noah Cameron

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team)

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero

CF Daulton Varsho

RF George Springer

C Alejandro Kirk

DH Anthony Santander

3B Addison Barger

2B Ernie Clement

LF Nathan Lukes

SP: Paxton Schultz

Texas Rangers (Home Team)

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

2B Marcus Semien

DH Jonah Heim

RF Adolis Garcia

C Kyle Higashioka

CF Sam Haggerty

SP: Tyler Mahle

Ad

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

Colorado Rockies (Away Team)

LF Jordan Beck

SS Ezequiel Tovar

DH Hunter Goodman

1B Michael Toglia

CF Brenton Doyle

3B Ryan McMahon

RF Tyler Freeman

2B Adael Amador

C Jacob Stallings

SP: Tanner Gordon

Chicago Cubs (Home Team)

LF Ian Happ

RF Kyle Tucker

DH Seiya Suzuki

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

C Carson Kelly

1B Michael Busch

SS Dansby Swanson

2B Nico Hoerner

3B Matt Shaw

SP: Matthew Boyd

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees (Away Team)

Ad

1B Paul Goldschmidt

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

LF Cody Bellinger

SS Anthony Volpe

DH Jasson Dominguez

2B DJ LeMahieu

C Austin Wells

3B Oswald Peraza

SP: Clarke Schmidt

Los Angeles Angels (Home Team)

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

3B Yoan Moncada

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

2B Luis Rengifo

RF Jo Adell

CF Matthew Lugo

SP: Yusei Kikuchi

Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Keibert Ruiz

2B Luis Garcia

DH Josh Bell

CF Robert Hassell

RF Alex Call

3B Jose Tena

SP: Trevor Williams

Ad

Seattle Mariners (Home Team)

SS J.P. Crawford

DH Jorge Polanco

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

1B Rowdy Tellez

RF Leody Taveras

2B Dylan Moore

3B Brian Williamson

SP: George Kirby

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More