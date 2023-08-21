MLB Little League Classic 2023: Bryson Stott's pencil bat steals the show among numerous special customizations 

On Sunday, the annual Little League Classic game pitted the Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals, a chance for youngsters to display a little more flare than normal. While many athletes opt for personalized bats, Phillies' shortstop Bryson Stott took it a step further by using a stunning handcrafted bat.

Bryson Stott's pencil-themed bat, which he used in Sunday's game, quickly gained widespread attention. The eraser end was represented by the bat's barrel, and it really had a fairly fantastic appearance.

Social media users reacted enthusiastically and used Stott's bat to display their curiosity.

OMG!!! Bryson Stott’s bat looks like a pencil. - nut_history

The No. 1 bat of the Little League Classic, Bryson Stott's No. 2 pencil. - thecomeback

Let the players do this all the time! - therealtmc1995

Additionally, it was etched with "B2SKL" towards the top, which stands for return to school. Additionally, a "2/HR" label had been added to the No. 2 pencil's usual "2" placement, maybe in an effort to promote two-home run games.

Sadly, at least for the first inning, the odd bat selection did not really result in success. To conclude the inning with two men on, Stott grounded out.

Bryan Stott's Baseball career

Stott was considered one of the best prospects in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. He was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 14th overall pick. Stott agreed to join with the Phillies on June 27, 2019, receiving a $3.9 million signing bonus.

What a great 4 years... Cant wait to be a Rebel.. 🔴⚫️⚾️ #GoRebs #Loading... #WeAreDo - bryson_stott10

Stott was chosen to participate in the All-Star Futures Game in June 2021. For the 2022 season, Stott was added to the Phillies' opening-day roster. On April 8, 2022, he made his main league debut for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Oakland Athletics, going 1-2-3 with an RBI.

For the first seventeen games of the 2023 season, Stott hit safely each time. His leadoff single to center field in the first inning of a 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the opening game of a doubleheader on April 18 at Guaranteed Rate Field set a new Phillies record, breaking the previous mark of 16 games set by Willie Jones in 1950.