Bryson Stott, the talented infielder of the Philadelphia Phillies agreed on a one-year deal worth $734,500 for the 2023 season, providing him with financial security and solidifying his place within the team’s roster.

Bryson Stott signed a one-year $734,000 contract for the 2023 season.

The contract breakdown reveals that Stott is guaranteed the full amount, reflected on his annual average salary. This agreement is a testament to the Phillies’ recognition of Stott’s potential and contributions to the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look into Bryson Stott’s career and stats:

As the 2023 season unfolds, Stott’s performance is speaking volumes. His stats for this year, as well as his career achievements, showcase his impact on the game. WAR of 5.0, Scott has proven his ability to make contributions both offenively and deffensively. In 2023 alone, he boasts a batting average of .298, having accumulated 130 hits, including 11 home runs. His well-rounded skills are evident in his stolen bases (23), RBIs (47), and a respectable OPS of .782.

Bryson Stott has showcased impressive stats this season. With a .298 batting average, 47 RBIs and 11 home runs.

At UNLV, Stott made a name for himself. As a freshman, he displayed promise with a .294 batting average and 29 RBIs. His sophomore year was a standout, hitting .365 with an NCAA-leading 30 doubles. He continued to shine in his junior year, batting .356 with ten home runs and 36 RBIs.

Stott’s pro career began as the Philadelphia Phillies drafted him 14th overall in 2019. Signing with a $3.9 million bonus, he showcased his skills in the minors. In 2022, he made his MLB debut, leaving an instant impact with a single, double, and an RBI. While facing initial challenges, he rebounded after the All-Star break, proving his resilience and potential.

Bryson Stott’s journet from college standout to major league player underscored his dedication, adaptability, and determination. As he continues to evolve, his impact on the Phillies and the baseball landscape remains a story to watch.

MORE ON THE PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES: